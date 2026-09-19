India vs South Korea Davis Cup Live Updates: Suresh-Balaji gear up for doubles action against Nam-Park

Seoul:

After losing back-to-back matches on the first day of the Davis Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2, India gears up for doubles action. The duo of Dhakshineshwar Suresh and Sriram Balaji will be taking on South Korea's Jisung Nam and Uisung Park. It is worth noting that South Korea currently holds a 2-0 lead over India as the side won both singles matches on the first day. While Soonwoo Kwon defeated Dhakshineshwar Suresh in the first match, Hyeon Chung came out on top against Sumit Nagal in the second match.

If India loses the doubles clash, it could be game over for the side, and that is exactly why the upcoming clash is crucial for the side; it could be interesting to see how the duo of Suresh and Balaji fare against Nam and Park. Balaji is ranked 49th in the world while Suresh is ranked 657th. On the other hand, Jisung Nam is ranked 112th in the world, and his partner, Uisung Park, is ranked 241st. An exciting clash awaits at the Olympic tennis court in Seoul. It is also interesting to note that fans looking to watch the Davis Cup 2026 live, they can tune in to the VETO app for live coverage.