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India vs South Korea Davis Cup Live Updates: Suresh-Balaji gear up for doubles action against Nam-Park

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The stage is set for the second day of round 2 of the Davis Cup 2026 qualifiers. After singles action on the first day, the second day kicks off with doubles action. The duo of Suresh-Balaji will be taking on Nam-Park as India looks to make a comeback.

India vs South Korea
India vs South Korea Image Source : AFP
Seoul:

After losing back-to-back matches on the first day of the Davis Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2, India gears up for doubles action. The duo of Dhakshineshwar Suresh and Sriram Balaji will be taking on South Korea's Jisung Nam and Uisung Park. It is worth noting that South Korea currently holds a 2-0 lead over India as the side won both singles matches on the first day. While Soonwoo Kwon defeated Dhakshineshwar Suresh in the first match, Hyeon Chung came out on top against Sumit Nagal in the second match. 

If India loses the doubles clash, it could be game over for the side, and that is exactly why the upcoming clash is crucial for the side; it could be interesting to see how the duo of Suresh and Balaji fare against Nam and Park. Balaji is ranked 49th in the world while Suresh is ranked 657th. On the other hand, Jisung Nam is ranked 112th in the world, and his partner, Uisung Park, is ranked 241st. An exciting clash awaits at the Olympic tennis court in Seoul. It is also interesting to note that fans looking to watch the Davis Cup 2026 live, they can tune in to the VETO app for live coverage.

 

 

 

Live updates :India vs South Korea Davis Cup Updates

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  • 7:58 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Players warming up!

    The South Korean players are out on the court, and the star players are warming up for the game here. It could be interesting to see how the two fare against the Indian contingent.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Where is Niki Poonacha?

    With the duos action around the corner, there has been an update as India has made a change to their lineup! Dhakshineshwar Suresh has come in as the new partner of Balaji, in place of Niki Poonacha.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the Davis Cup 2026 qualifiers! We have live action coming here for you very soon. India and South Korea take on each other on the second day in the doubles category! The duo of Dhakshineshar Suresh and Sriram Balaji will be taking on Uisung Park and Jisung Nam in the clash!

    For live coverage of the Davis Cup 2026, fans can tune in to the VETO app!

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section
Davis Cup 2026 VETO App Dhakshineswar Suresh Sriram Balaji
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