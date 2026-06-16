Airtel introduces Referral Program for Fast Lane 5G users to save postpaid bills

New Delhi:

Airtel just launched a referral programme for its Fast Lane 5G crowd, letting current users invite friends and family and get rewarded when someone signs up. So, if you are on Fast Lane 5G (Airtel recently rebranded Priority Postpaid to this, but nothing else has changed), you can now start racking up some perks.

Earn rewards by referring friends

If you are an Airtel postpaid user, share the referral links with people you know who would like to upgrade or change their telecom service. If someone joins Airtel through your link, both of you get a reward coupon. Most Airtel services (postpaid, broadband, DTH, or even Airtel Black) will earn you and the person you referred a Rs 300 Airtel coupon. You can knock that amount off your next postpaid bill, which is always a nice touch. If you refer someone to a prepaid plan, you will both get Rs 100 instead. There is no cap on referrals, either. The more people join you in the telecom network, the more coupons you get.

Honestly, the best part is how simple it is:

Open the Airtel Thanks app

Pick which service you want to refer to

Generate your link

Send it out to your friends or family

Once someone signs up and activates their connection, the coupon lands right in your app.

Benefits for both the referrer and the new user

Airtel's latest offer has been designed to benefit both parties involved in the referral process.

Major benefits for the users will include the following:

Rs 300 Airtel coupon for the referrer who will forward the links to their network of friends and family Rs 300 Airtel coupon for the new customer who will join the telecom network from the link shared by their friends and family The amount earned from the coupons could be used for the Airtel postpaid bill payments Customers who are sharing links are allowed to share multiple referrals It is not complicated, and you can share through the Airtel Thanks app.

This is said to make the new Airtel Referrer programme attractive for its customers to save on their bills.

How to join the Airtel referral programme: Fast Lane 5G referral

To participate in the Airtel Fast Lane 5G referral program, all you need to do is to open the Airtel Thanks app and follow the steps below:

Open the Airtel Thanks app from your Android or iPhone handset.

Then select the Airtel service you want to refer.

There, choose from available services like: DTH Airtel Black Postpaid Broadband Prepaid

Generate and share your referral link with friends and family – whoever you think can connect.

Once someone signs up using your referral link, the reward coupon will be credited to your account.

Different rewards for different services

Airtel has also specified different reward values which will depend on the service referred.

Prepaid referrals: Rs 100 coupon

Postpaid referrals: Rs 300 coupon

Broadband referrals: Rs 300 coupon

DTH referrals: Rs 300 coupon

Airtel Black referrals: Rs 300 coupon

A smart way to save on bills

For anyone who is constantly on their phones or deals with a big telecom bill every month, this is claimed to be among those schemes from Airtel, which will save money just by spreading the word from mouth to mouth, highlighting the benefits. With this scheme, Airtel seems to be positive about excelling in expanding its network in India, as people will definitely be tempted with the referral earnings.