Redmi 17C 5G launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 50MP camera and more: Details here

New Delhi:

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 17C 5G in the Indian market, adding another budget-friendly smartphone to its Redmi lineup. The handset takes over from the Redmi 15C and comes with a bigger 120Hz display, 5G support and a 6,000mAh battery.

Price in India

The Redmi 17C 5G comes in various storage options.

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 20,999

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 22,999.

The handset will be sold in three colours: Dark Night, Coffee Brew, and Purple Dawn.

Sales will start on October 7 via the official website of the company, along with the Amazon India store and Xiaomi’s own retail stores.

Bright display

The Redmi 17C 5G comes with a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display that claims to deliver a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. The device will come with up to 810 nits in its High Brightness Mode – this will help you to see the screen and operate it even in bright sunlight.

The display further comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for Low Blue Light, Flicker Free operation, and so-called circadian-friendly viewing. This means you can binge or scroll a little longer without straining your eyes.

Processor, RAM and storage

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and further paired with up to 6GB of RAM. With Xiaomi’s Memory Extension, the handset can push it up to 12GB when you need the extra horsepower for multitasking.

Camera details

The phone comes with a 50MP AI rear camera with Ultra HD, Portrait and Night modes. On the front, the device features an 8MP camera for video calls and conferences. There is support for features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search—just note that those depend on availability and compatibility.

Battery

Backed by a 6,000mAh battery, the handset comes with 33W fast charging support, and the company says that it will keep at least 80 per cent of its original capacity after 1,000 charging cycles. The smartphone is protected by an IP64 rating, providing dust and water resistance. Also, you get Wet Touch Technology 2.0, so the display still responds when your fingers are wet, oily or a bit soapy.

Lock and speaker

There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick access to lock and unlock the device. Xiaomi has thrown in a speaker with a 200 per cent volume boost, which means it will be louder than you can expect.

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