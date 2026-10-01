Google Fitbit Air launched at Rs13,999: Screenless fitness tracker with 7-day battery life

New Delhi:

Google has just launched the new Fitbit Air in the Indian market, which is priced at Rs 13999. The faceless wearable lineup comes with a tracker that does not need a screen at all. So, in case someone is really tired of notifications, checking the step counts repeatedly and being bothered by multiple application notifications, then this tracker band is perfect.

The Fitbit Air looks and feels simple, and as the picture showcases, it has no display, so all the details related to the health of the user are kept low-key. It quietly logs the health stats in the background and pushes all the details to the Google Health app, which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Price and availability

The new Fitbit Air is available at Rs 13,999 and will go on sale from tomorrow, i.e., October 2 (2026) onwards. You will get four colours to choose from: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender and Fog.

Not only that, but the wearable is available in multiple deals, like:

Flat Rs 1,000 cashback if you pay in full with a bank card.

Rs 1,000 cashback if you go for a 6-month no-cost EMI with select HDFC or ICICI cards.

No-cost EMI, which could stretch to up to 12 months with other financing partners.

Free 3-month Google Health Premium trial, which gets you AI-powered insights from the Google Health Coach.

Where to buy from?

Buying it is simple, as users can pick their Fitbit Air from the Google Store or Flipkart, or pick it up offline at Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales or other authorised retailers across the country.

Even without a screen/display, the Fitbit Air does not leave any update left out. Here are the details:

It comes with all-day heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate stats, heart rate variability and even irregular rhythm (AFib) alerts.

It comes with a blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement tool that works day in and day out, even at night.

If you would like to track the sleep cycle, then this tracker is worth a try. It can detect workouts on its own and will let the user log exercises manually in the app.

With Google Health Coach, users can get personalised coaching and guided workouts as per the requirements of the user. Also, the sensors automatically tag exercises which are based on the equipment you use.

Design

Fitbit Air is all about flexibility, as the main module pops into different bands to match whatever you are doing.

It further comes with the Performance Loop Band, which is a soft, lightweight band, which is made up of recycled materials.

Users can have a number of add-ons like the Active Band for sweaty sessions or the Elevated Modern Band for work or everyday wear, which do not look very different.

Battery life: 7 days easily

Google claims that the wearable will come with as much as seven days of life in a single charge. And in case you run low on juice, you can connect it for 5 minutes on the charger, which will deliver a day's worth of power easily, claims the company.

Who can get a Fitbit Air?

If you're a barely-a-fitness-tracker fan, then this one could be a right fit, as it just looks like a simple bad, without any screen or buttons. User will not be getting any notifications on this bad, there will be no display management needed, and Google has been delivering more than just money.

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