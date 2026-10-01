Google Pixel 11a to launch with smaller body, new camera module and more

New Delhi:

The Google Pixel 10a was recently launched by the tech giant, and now the rumours state that the company is working on bringing the next Pixel 11a. Some people reported that a device that looks similar has been spotted in CAD renders and is stated to be one of the most budget-friendly Pixel devices, and at a glance, the design does not stray far from the formula.

According to Android Headlines, with tipster Steve H. McFly (in collaboration), who is known as @OnLeaks, it stated that the leaks include renders that showcase a number of design changes, which could be seen around the rear camera module, to be precise.

Pixel 11a: What to expect?

The Pixel 11a is expected to come with a flat rear panel, but the camera module is what changes this time in the device. As per the leaks, the phone will come with a pill-shaped camera placed at the rear end. It may look a little bit larger than what we saw on the Pixel 10a.

The rear camera panel is supposed to come with two cameras and an LED flash. Basically, Google is not messing with the dual-camera approach for their A-series to keep things simple and affordable.

Once your smartphone is flipped, the device will have a flat display. The bezels look on the thicker side, with the selfie camera staying put in a hole-punch cutout right in the centre.

The device will have power and volume rockers on the right edge, and the one on the bottom edge comes with a USB Type-C port, a speaker, and a mic.

Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the upcoming and highly anticipated Pixel 11a will feature a 6.3-inch display with decent brightness support and 2,250 nits. It supports HDR viewing and could go up to a maximum of 3,350 nits.

Furthermore, the Pixel 11a is rumoured to be powered by Google’s Tensor G6 chip that runs on a MediaTek M90 networking chip. But as mentioned earlier, everything is under the hood, and the company has not yet confirmed anything.

Colour options

As per the leaks, the device will come in four colour options: Obsidian, Olive or Pistachio, Frost, and Fog.

Of course, the specs are based on speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet. But Google has not said a word yet about the launch timeline or the design and features of the device.

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