SA20 Auction LIVE: Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis, Trent Boult among others set to go under hammer

New Delhi:

The SA20 Season 5 auction is set to begin with four franchises still to fill 19 squad positions after the salary cap was raised to USD 2.54 million. Joburg Super Kings enter the auction with the largest remaining purse at USD 1.245 million. MI Cape Town have USD 565,150 available, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals have USD 217,600 and USD 89,150 respectively.

Durban’s Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already completed their squad-building work. The auction will be conducted by South African presenter Dan Nicholl, who will take charge of the event for the first time.

Notably, the five previous auctions have seen total player spending reach USD 70.75 million. Pretoria Capitals created the headline moment last season by signing Dewald Brevis for R16.5 million, surpassing the previous record held by Tristan Stubbs.

Squads before auction:

DURBAN’S SUPER GIANTS

Head coach: Lance Klusener (since Season 1)

Captain: Aiden Markram (since Season 4)

Retained players: Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Jos Buttler (England), Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway (New Zealand), Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Simon Harmer, Evan Jones, Heinrich Klaasen (Wildcard), Liam Livingstone (England), Kwena Maphaka - U23, Aiden Markram, Sunil Narine (West Indies), Andile Simelane - U23, Kyle Simmonds, Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Pre-signings: Sam Curran (England)

Not retained: Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan), Dayyaan Galiem, Taijul Islam (Bangladesh), Gysbert Wege - U23, David Wiese

JOBURG SUPER KINGS

Head coach: Albie Morkel (since Season 5)

Captain: TBC

Retained players: Jarren Bacher, Matthew de Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Duan Jansen, Rilee Rossouw, Janco Smit, Prenelan Subrayen, James Vince (England)

Pre-signings: Jason Holder (West Indies)

Not retained: Nandre Burger, Faf du Plessis, Richard Gleeson (England), Brandon King (West Indies), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Wiaan Mulder, Michael Pepper (England), Shubham Ranjane (USA), Steve Stolk - U23, Imran Tahir, Neil Timmers - U23, Reece Topley (England), Jorich van Schalkwyk - U23, Dan Worrall (England)

MI CAPE TOWN

Head coach: Robin Peterson (since Season 2)

Captain: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan - since Season 1)

Retained players: Corbin Bosch, Reeza Hendricks, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Tristan Luus - U23, Dane Piedt, Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Kagiso Rabada (Wildcard), Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren

Pre-signings: Will Jacks (England)

Not retained: Trent Boult (New Zealand), Karim Janat (Afghanistan), Dan Lategan - U23, Tom Moores (England), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jacques Snyman, Rassie van der Dussen

PAARL ROYALS

Head coach: Trevor Penney (Zimbabwe - since Season 3)

Captain: David Miller (since Season 1)

Retained players: Ottneil Baartman, JJ Basson - U23, Bjorn Fortuin, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence (England), Keagan Lion-Cachet, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena - U23, Gudakesh Motie (West Indies), Delano Potgieter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius - U23, Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Thomas Rew (England), Asa Tribe (Jersey), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Kyle Verreynne, Hardus Viljoen

Pre-signings: Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Joe Root (Wildcard)

Not retained: Okuhle Cele, Vishen Halambage (Sri Lanka), Eshan Malinga (Sri Lanka), Nqaba Peter, Rovman Powell (West Indies), Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan)

PRETORIA CAPITALS

Head coach: Sourav Ganguly (India - since Season 4)

Captain: Keshav Maharaj (since Season 4)

Retained players: Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj, Bayanda Majola - U23, Lungi Ngidi, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Andre Russell (West Indies - Wildcard), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Lizaad Williams, Codi Yusuf

Pre-signings: Phil Salt (England), Matthew Short (Australia)

Not retained: Roston Chase (West Indies), Jordan Cox (England), Junaid Dawood, Keith Dudgeon, Shai Hope (West Indies), Will Jacks (England), Saqib Mahmood (England), Sibonelo Makhanya, Tymal Mills (England), Craig Overton (England), Meeka-eel Prince - U23, Will Smeed (England), Daniel Smith.

SUNRISERS EASTERN CAPE

Head coach: Adrian Birrell (since Season 1)

Captain: Tristan Stubbs (since Season 4)

Retained players: Matthew Breetzke, James Coles (England), Quinton de Kock, Lewis Gregory (England), Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen (Wildcard), CJ King - U23, JP King, Patrick Kruger, Adam Milne (New Zealand), Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell van Buuren

Pre-signings: Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh)

Not retained: Jonny Bairstow (England), AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan), Chris Green, Beyers Swanepoel, Chris Wood (England)