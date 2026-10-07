Mithun Chakraborty appointed advisor to West Bengal government, gets Cabinet Minister rank

Kolkata:

Veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty has been appointed as an Advisor to the Government of West Bengal in the rank of Cabinet Minister. According to the appointment order, Chakraborty will serve as an Advisor to the government in the Information & Cultural Affairs Department. His appointment takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had recently announced the decision to make Chakraborty a cultural advisor to the state government. Chakraborty has been active in West Bengal politics for a long time. With his latest appointment, he will now have an advisory role in matters related to the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

The department is considered significant for the state government as it deals with issues concerning information, culture, art and related affairs.

A look at Mithun Chakraborty's political journey

Mithun Chakraborty's political journey has seen him move from the Trinamool Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party. In April 2014, then West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had nominated the actor to the Rajya Sabha as a Trinamool Congress MP. However, his tenure in the Upper House was marked by low attendance, and he did not participate in any debates.

Chakraborty resigned from the Rajya Sabha in December 2016, citing health reasons. His resignation came after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

Mithun joined BJP ahead of 2021 Bengal polls

In March 2021, Chakraborty formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at a mega rally held at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event, which took place ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Following his induction into the BJP, the veteran actor emerged as one of the party's prominent star campaigners in West Bengal. He frequently used popular one-liners from his films to connect with and energise crowds during election rallies.

One of his most widely recognised lines was "Ek chobol chobi", which he used in the political context to convey the message, "I am a cobra, I will bring death in one strike."

Chakraborty continued to remain actively involved in the BJP's ground-level mobilisation and election campaigning in West Bengal through subsequent electoral cycles.

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