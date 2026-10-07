'Permission must be sought 10 days before protest': Delhi Police amid INDIA bloc stir at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi:

Amid a standoff between police and INDIA bloc MPs after they were stopped from proceeding to the designated protest site, the Delhi Police on Wednesday reiterated that permission for protests at the Jantar Mantar must be sought 10 days in advance, and gatherings are capped at 1,000 people.



The clarification comes amid heightened security in central Delhi, with the INDIA bloc holding a protest demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) planning a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

Delhi Police has maintained that Jantar Mantar remains an authorised site for peaceful and approved demonstrations, but stressed that such protests are subject to prior permission and the prescribed crowd limit.

What are the guidelines?

Under a Delhi Police standing order issued in compliance with a 2018 Supreme Court judgment in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan vs Union of India, protests, demonstrations and sit-ins at Jantar Mantar require prior permission from the competent authority.

The police guidelines designate the 18th-century observatory for gatherings of up to 1,000 people, while larger protests are required to be shifted to other designated sites.

Applications seeking permission must be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, at least 10 days before the proposed event.

The guidelines also prohibit demonstrations in the Central Vista area, including India Gate, C-Hexagon, Man Singh Road, Janpath, Rajpath and adjoining lawns.

For larger gatherings, the Delhi Police has designated Ramlila Maidan for protests involving between 1,000 and 50,000 people, while gatherings exceeding 50,000 are to be held at Burari.

In its July 2018 judgment, the Supreme Court held that peaceful protest is a fundamental right, but also directed authorities to establish a mechanism to regulate demonstrations and balance the rights of protesters with public order and the interests of residents.

Rahul, Priyanka, other MPs detained

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were forcibly removed by police on Wednesday and detained after they, along with other opposition leaders, staged a sit-in at a roundabout near the Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi.

Gandhi and other MPs and leaders were heading to the Jantar Mantar protest site in buses when police stopped them from proceeding further. The leaders then staged a sit-in at the roundabout itself.

Priyanka Gandhi was seen lying on the road along with other women leaders while holding a copy of the Constitution.

Security personnel gathered in large numbers at the spot and first forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi. He was carried on the shoulders of security personnel and placed inside a police bus.

Several other Opposition MPs were also detained by the police.

The Opposition MPs had earlier held a lunch meeting at a restaurant in central Delhi before leaving for the Jantar Mantar protest site in buses.

(With PTI inputs)

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