JBL launches new PartyBox speakers with AI Karaoke, up to 18 hours battery life: Details and availability

JBL have rolled out 6 new PartyBox speakers: PartyBox 720, 330, 130, On-The-Go 2 Plus, On-The-Go 2, and the Encore 2 Plus. The company has also introduced a new EasySing Mic, which is built for compatible PartyBox models and packed with some AI-powered karaoke tricks. Depending on the choice of your model, the speakers deliver up to 800W RMS output, and it will last for 18 hours on a charge and feature IPX4 splash resistance.

JBL PartyBox speakers: Price in India

Talking about the price of the new speakers:

PartyBox 720 is priced at Rs 99,999

PartyBox 330 is priced at Rs 64,999

PartyBox 130 is priced at Rs 46,999

In the On-The-Go series, the 2 Plus is Rs 44,999, while the standard On-The-Go 2 and the Encore 2 Plus are both Rs 39,999.

All the new models are on sale on the official JBL India website and are also available at selected retail stores and on leading e-commerce platforms.

JBL PartyBox 720, 330 and 130 Features

PartyBox 720:

The PartyBox 720 comes with up to 800W RMS, thanks to two 9-inch woofers and two 30mm dome tweeters. It comes with up to 15 hours of non-stop music, plus wheels and a sturdy handle to cart it around.

It further comes with IPX4 splash resistance and includes two XLR inputs, so you can plug in microphones, a guitar, or even a DJ console without fuss.

The company further brings in its Pro Sound and AI Sound Boost, making sure the audio packs a punch.

PartyBox 330:

The PartyBox 330 comes with 280W RMS via two 6.5-inch woofers and gives you up to 18 hours of playback. The PartyBox 130 does not hold back either- it comes with 200W RMS from dual 5.25-inch woofers and 15 hours of music.

Both have mic and guitar inputs, an optical TV input, Auracast for chaining speakers together, USB Type-C for lossless audio and IPX4 splash resistance.

JBL On-The-Go 2 series: Features

On-The-Go 2 series comes in standard and variant models that come with 100W RMS and play for up to 15 hours. It comes with swappable batteries and fast-charging support, so you do not have to worry about splashes either.

The Plus variant steps up with AI Vocal Removal, pitch controls, and natural reverb, all thanks to EasySing tech—and it comes with one EasySing microphone.

The standard On-The-Go 2 comes with a light show that syncs with your tunes, guitar and AUX inputs, plus a wireless mic included.

JBL Encore 2 Plus and EasySing Mics: Features

The Encore 2 Plus reportedly delivers 100W RMS, and further supports 15 hours of playback. It includes an EasySing microphone and also supports guitar and AUX connections.

As for the EasySing Mics, it is sold as a pair for compatible PartyBox models. These mics unlock AI karaoke features:

Real-time AI Vocal Removal

Voice Boost

Natural reverb

Echo control

AI noise suppression

You will further get up to 10 hours of battery.

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