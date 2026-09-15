Google soon to give more control to Android 16 advanced protection: What may change?

New Delhi:

Google is set to bring an Android Advanced Protection Mode with Android 16 support, which could be considered a big step forward in locking down smartphones and Google Accounts from all sorts of threats like malware, phishing, sketchy apps, and hacks. The whole idea is to beef up security. But the truth is, right now you can’t tweak a lot of those protections to fit your needs. It’s pretty much all or nothing.

That might change soon. Android Authority poked around the latest Google Play Services APK (version 26.36.30) and found a new “Expert features” section hidden inside Advanced Protection settings. This looks like Google’s planning to let people turn off certain security measures without disabling Advanced Protection completely.

What’s in this expert features section?

From what’s been uncovered, ‘Expert features’ could let you choose which protections you really want. They include things like:

Intrusion Detection

USB Protection

Unsecured Wi-Fi Networks

Apparently, Google describes Expert features as offering stronger security but warns they come with trade-offs – extra restrictions. But more options mean more flexibility. Right now, Advanced Protection focuses on security, which is great, except some of its rules can mess with how you use your phone day-to-day. If you could pick and choose what to enable, you’d still be secure without having to deal with every single restriction.

Keep in mind: This info comes from an APK teardown. That means Google hasn’t announced anything official, and these features might never see the light of day or could change before launch.

USB protection: A possible toggle

One of the features in this new section is USB protection. It blocks new USB connections when your phone is locked—an extra layer against people trying to snoop via USB accessories. But there’s a catch- sometimes it slows down charging, especially fast charging, until you unlock the phone.

USB protection is already active on Pixel 6 and newer phones. If Google makes it optional, you could switch it off and still keep Advanced Protection locked in for everything else.

Unsecured Wi-Fi protection might be optional, too!

The update might give you more control over Wi-Fi connections. Advanced protection tends to block automatic connections to less-secure networks—open Wi-Fi, WEP, and OWE—and while that reduces risks, sometimes you just need to get online, even if it isn’t the safest Wi-Fi in the world.

If Google puts this control in “Expert features", you could connect to whatever network you want without having to shut down Advanced Protection altogether.

What is Android Advanced Protection mode, anyway?

Android Advanced Protection Mode dropped with Android 16 in 2025. It’s built to keep both your device and Google Account safe, pulling together security tools across Google apps—like Chrome, Messages, and Phone by Google—and even third-party apps.

Advanced Protection forces Google Play Protect on, blocks installing apps from unknown places, and throws in things like Theft Detection, Lock Offline Device, USB Protection, lockouts on failed authentication, and AI Scam Detection. It also stops devices from connecting to risky 2G networks, shutting down attacks at the network level.

No official word from Google yet

Google has not confirmed any of this. APK teardowns are like peeking behind the curtain—they show features that are in the works, but Google can change, delay, or scrap them.

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