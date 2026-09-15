Vivo V80 India launch officially teased: 7200mAh battery, Zeiss camera and more

New Delhi:

Vivo is set to launch the new V80 in the Indian market, as the company officially teased the upcoming device. The news became official when the company dropped a teaser on X as well as on their official website. While the cpmpany has not shared some details, and the actual launch date is still under wraps, it is expected soon.

Vivo V80 India launch teased

The teaser only reveals a bit of the Vivo V80, but it is enough to show that photography will be one of the phone’s main selling points. The phone pops up in a bold orange shade, keeping that familiar V-series style.

On the back, you will spot a triple-camera setup with an LED flash, plus the Zeiss branding on the camera module, meaning the phone’s cameras will get plenty of attention this time around too.

Launch set for October 2026

Leaks suggest that the device will arrive in India during the first week of October. Rumor has it the phone will sport a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (though Vivo hasn’t made this official yet). The battery is getting even bigger—tipped at a hefty 7,200mAh, which is a clear upgrade from the last model. On the software front, expect Android 17 with Vivo's OriginOS 7 layered on top.

Vivo is calling the V80 a “creative partner,” clearly aiming it at people who love taking photos or creating content.

Expected specifications

The Vivo V80 will take over from the Vivo V70, which hit Indian stores back in February starting at Rs 49,999. To look back: the V70 packed a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip (4nm), up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a seriously bright 5,000 nits of peak brightness. Its camera system, tuned by Zeiss, included three back cameras (50MP main, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide) and a sharp 50MP selfie camera. It ran on a solid 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and boasted IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

Details still unclear

So far, the official details are under the hood, and we are waiting to hear more about its processor, display specs, cameras, charging tech, and, of course, the price.

ALSO READ:

Vivo Y31t 5G goes on sale in India with 7,200mAh battery: Price, features and offers

Vivo X500 Pro Max spotted on geekbench With unannounced MediaTek chip, 12GB RAM

Vivo V80 Lite 5G spotted ahead of India launch: What we know so far