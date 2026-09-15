iQOO 16 launch date confirmed: First 2K 165Hz display smartphone to debut on September 29

New Delhi:

iQOO 16, one of the most anticipated smartphone is reportedly is scheduled to launch in China market on September 29. The launch time is set for 7:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). The company has already shared the teasers and details, hence, here is everything we know so far.

Colour options

Customers will get three colour options to choose from: Chasing Light, Legendary, and Racing Track. The company claims that each colour option has a totally different vibe. Chasing Light rocks a laser holographic back that shimmers red and blue over silver—eye-catching, to say the least. Legendary keeps things sleek with magnetron sputtering electroplating; that’s a fancy way of saying the white base gets coated with a 670nm-thick film. Racing Track’s all about motorsports, with bold purple accents inspired by Formula 1 cars—motorsports fans will probably love that one.

Expected display: Sharp and impressive

Display-wise, the iQOO 16 is shaping up to impress. iQOO claims that it is the world’s first phone with both a 2K display and a 165Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED panel uses Samsung’s new M16 luminescent material and supports Samsung LEAD 2.0 tech, which means lower power use, higher brightness, and a lighter, thinner design overall. The display can hit 2,800 nits of global brightness and a whopping 10,000 nits for local peaks—so using your phone outdoors under harsh sunlight will not be a problem.

Also, the display supports 3,300Hz PWM dimming for better eye comfort, and TÜV Rheinland has certified it for eye safety and unpolarised light.

Camera details: Impressive, bright and vivid

Talking about photographic strength, the iQOO 16 has received a major redesign too. On the rear side, users will find get three camera setup- in a new ‘robotic arm’ arrangement that gives a whole thing a more futuristic look compared to earlier iQOO flagships.

iQOO 16 has been in talks, as it will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip and backed by an 8400 mAh battery and more. But so far, everything is tipped, and the final device will be unleashed soon. Till then, stay and wait till the company makes another official noise. Of course, there is still more to come – details on the cameras, processor, battery, charging, RAM, storage, and pricing will be revealed at the September 29 event. Stay tuned.

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