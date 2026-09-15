UPI charges explained: Who pays, who doesn’t and what it means for you | FAQs

After nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, a new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will apply to certain transactions from October 15, after the Ministry of Finance introduced a 0.4 per cent MDR on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 on Tuesday. The new framework, however, does not introduce charges for ordinary consumers.

Person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers will remain free, while P2M transactions up to Rs 2,000 will also remain exempt from MDR.

What are the new UPI charges?

Under the new framework, merchants will incur an MDR of 0.4% when they accept UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000. The charge will apply only to person-to-merchant transactions, meaning payments made by individuals to businesses or merchants.

For transactions of Rs 75,000 or more, the MDR will be capped at Rs 300 per transaction. This will be paid by the merchant and can't be forced on the consumer.

The revised MDR framework and threshold structure will come into effect on October 15, giving acquiring banks, payment aggregators, fintech applications and corporate accounting platforms time to update their software and billing systems.

Will consumers be charged for UPI transactions?

No. NPCI has explicitly said that consumers will continue to use UPI free of cost, no matter the amount being transacted. Individual account holders can continue making routine payments through UPI without worrying about transaction charges.

The MDR is a charge within the UPI payment ecosystem and does not mean that UPI apps can start charging consumers for making payments.

Person-to-person transactions will remain completely free. There will be no charge when a person transfers money to another individual, regardless of the amount, as long as the transaction is otherwise permitted under UPI rules. This includes sending money to family members or friends, splitting bills and transferring money between one's own linked bank accounts.

Both the payer and beneficiary will continue to be free from transaction charges for P2P transfers.

Will small UPI payments be affected?

No. UPI P2M transactions up to Rs 2,000 will remain free of MDR.

According to NPCI, such small-value transactions account for more than 95 per cent of the total volume of P2M UPI transactions. The threshold is intended to ensure that UPI remains accessible and convenient for everyday payments.

Reason for bringing in MDR

MDR is a fee associated with accepting digital payments. Traditionally, it is a percentage of the transaction value charged to a merchant when a payment is accepted through instruments such as credit or debit cards.

The fee is generally deducted by the bank or payment ecosystem before the remaining amount is credited to the merchant. Under the new UPI framework, the MDR will similarly apply to specified P2M transactions above the Rs 2,000 threshold.

NPCI said UPI processes billions of transactions every month, requiring continued investment in the payment ecosystem.

NPCI also said UPI's MDR remains much lower than the charges associated with other payment instruments such as credit cards, debit cards and wallets.

The organisation said keeping the charge applicable only to transactions above Rs 2,000 will help ensure that UPI remains an affordable mode of payment acceptance.

Charges to be paid by merchants for UPI payments

The MDR will be 0.4% of the transaction value for P2M UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

However, there is a cap for larger transactions: for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above, the MDR will be capped at Rs 300 per transaction.

The charge is borne within the merchant-side payment ecosystem and does not translate into a direct UPI transaction fee for consumers.

Bottom line: What it means for you

For those using UPI to send money to friends or family, transfer funds between your own accounts, or make merchant payments of up to Rs 2,000, there will be no MDR.

Even when making a merchant payment above Rs 2,000, NPCI says consumers themselves will not be charged for using UPI. The new framework primarily changes the economics of how larger merchant transactions are handled within the UPI ecosystem.

Summary: What is free and what is charged?

Type of UPI transaction New MDR from October 15, 2026 Person-to-person (P2P) No charge Self-transfer between linked accounts No charge P2M payment up to Rs 2,000 No MDR P2M payment above Rs 2,000 0.4% MDR P2M transaction of Rs 75,000 or more 0.4%, capped at Rs 300 Consumer fee for using UPI No charge UPI app platform fee Not permitted

Also Read:

PM Modi says India's 7.8 GDP growth gives world fresh hope, hints major policy reforms, next phase of UPI