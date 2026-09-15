Will UPI payments above Rs 2000 be charged? Government clarifies new rules

New Delhi:

You do not have to worry about extra fees for UPI payments up to Rs 2,000. The Ministry of Finance just made it clear – banks and system providers cannot charge you for making or receiving payments through UPI or RuPay debit cards, as long as the amount stays within that Rs 2,000 limit. It’s straightforward: if you are paying or getting paid using these electronic modes, no extra charges apply.

What if your UPI payment is more than Rs 2,000?

The government did not say that larger transactions will be charged automatically. That Rs 2,000 figure simply draws a line under which all payments are definitely protected from fees. Do not mistake it as a signal that bigger payments will cost you- a blanket fee is not coming for regular consumers.

And if you are sending money to friends or family – person-to-person UPI transfers – they stay free, no matter the amount. Moving money between bank accounts through UPI will not suddenly attract new charges, regardless of how much you transfer. Speculation about UPI becoming a paid service cropped up after some amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, but the government has reassured everyone: normal users won’t be hit with fees for UPI payments.

What is MDR?

It stands for merchant discount rate—a fee tied to digital payments, but mostly relevant for businesses accepting these payments, not individual consumers. If there’s ever a change in MDR, it’ll apply to specific transactions and will not mean that everyone pays every time they use UPI.

Why does the Rs 2,000 threshold matter?

The Rs 2,000 limit matters because it draws a clear boundary. UPI payments up to that amount are explicitly protected from charges. But do not jump to the conclusion that the government wants fees for anything above Rs 2,000. The gazette notification just defines where the no-charge rule applies. Any MDR or fee changes for larger payments would come through separate policy decisions.

Overall, for most people, nothing changes. Keep using UPI for your daily transfers – whether above or below Rs 2,000 without worrying about surprise fees. The government’s notification simply underlines your legal protection for smaller payments and keeps bigger transactions outside the scope of any new rule for now.

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