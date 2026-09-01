PhonePe UPI 123Pay brings internet-free UPI payments to feature phones in India

New Delhi:

PhonePe is taking digital payments beyond just smartphones in India. With its new UPI 123Pay feature, people who are using a basic feature phone can send and receive money, even without internet access. So, if you are stuck with patchy data or just have a simple handset, you are still covered.

UPI payments without an internet connection

UPI 123Pay relies on SMS-based technology, so it works even on old 2G networks or in places where internet access is unreliable. Now, anyone with a supported feature phone can do basic UPI things:

Send money to friends

Pay shops

Check their bank balance

See their transaction history

This is considered to be a big deal for Indian users who are seeking for UPI payment without internet, considering there are over 200 million feature phone users in India.

Down the line, PhonePe promises to add more functions, like paying bills, mobile recharges, and even Aadhaar-based UPI registration.

Supported HMD and Nokia feature phones

At launch, UPI 123Pay is available on select models from HMD, Nokia, Lava International, and Itel Mobile. HMD’s line-up includes the HMD 105 2G, HMD 110 2G, Nokia 105 Classic, Nokia 105 (both single and dual SIM), Nokia 106, and Nokia 123 Shield. More phones are expected to get no internet support soon.

AI voice helpline for setup

Getting started is not complicated for new users, as PhonePe offers an AI voice helpline for setup help.

The helpline speaks English and 12 Indian languages, so most people can get basic UPI questions answered or walk through the steps to activate the service.

To register, you just fire up the PhonePe app already pre-installed on your feature phone. Accept the terms, pick your bank, type in the last six digits of your debit card and its expiry date, and then set a UPI PIN.

How to make UPI payments on a feature phone

Once you are registered, you can send money by entering someone’s contact, mobile number, or UPI ID. If your phone has a camera, you can even scan QR codes. Just double-check the recipient’s info, type in the amount, and enter your UPI PIN to approve the payment.

PhonePe’s UPI 123Pay is all about making digital payments possible for folks without smartphones or steady internet. And as support expands, it’s only going to get easier for more people to join India’s digital economy.

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