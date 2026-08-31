NPCI may announce new UPI AutoPay features: Switching payment apps could get easier

New Delhi:

The National Payments Corporation of India (popularly known as NPCI) is reportedly gearing up to roll out new interoperability features for UPI AutoPay mandates. With the new update in the online payment service, consumers as well as merchants will be able to move active mandates between different digital payment apps and service providers without having to cancel and start over.

NPCI looks forward to upgrading UPI AutoPay

According to Mint report, which spoke with four insiders, NPCI is likely to make things official at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, which is taking place at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre from September 8-11 (2026).

So, what does the new UPI AutoPay upgrade mean for users?

If you use UPI AutoPay for recurring bills – say Netflix, SIPs, insurance premiums, or EMIs- you will soon be able to port your mandates from one app to another.

Users will not need any extra paperwork or re-registration headaches.

Your mandate will stay tied to your original bank account, so payments keep flowing from the same place. Switching apps gets a lot simpler.

Merchants are in for a treat too

NPCI’s planning features will let businesses move their AutoPay mandates from one payment gateway to another. Merchants can change providers without making their customers jump through new registration hoops. This gives businesses more choice and keeps things smooth for customers whose payments are already authorised.

Interoperability takes centre stage

These improvements are said to be a part of NPCI’s bigger push to make digital payments easier and more flexible across India. The organisation has been fine-tuning these features for a while.

So far, the official details are still under wraps, as NPCI has not confirmed which apps will support the changes or when everything goes live. But expect a clearer picture once the announcement drops at the upcoming fintech fest.

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