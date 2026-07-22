Offline UPI payments with NFC support could soon arrive in India: No internet needed for transactions

New Delhi:

Offline UPI payments might show up in India pretty soon, and they will probably make it a lot easier for people to use digital payments, especially where the internet comes and goes. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is apparently cooking up a new feature that lets you complete UPI transactions without an active internet connection.

The feature will use Near Field Communication (NFC) tech. Picture this: you just tap your NFC-enabled phone on a payment terminal, and you are done. No internet needed at the time. That’s a big deal for anyone in places with weak or no signal.

How offline UPI payments are expected to work

The whole system runs on UPI Lite, which is basically a wallet in your phone for smaller payments. You load money onto UPI Lite while you’re online—just a quick top-up. After that, you can pay offline by tapping your phone at the store’s NFC-compatible terminal. You don’t have to enter your UPI PIN, and you do not need internet, so the payment goes through faster and feels pretty seamless.

Transaction limit likely to be Rs. 2,000

Now, there’s a cap – reports stated that you will be able to pay up to Rs 2,000 per transaction using this offline method. Think about situations where you just can’t get online: remote villages, underground metro stations, flights, or during a network outage. This makes sure you can still pay without scrambling for a signal.

NPCI certification required for merchant terminals

Merchants who want to support this will need certification from NPCI for their point-of-sale (PoS) machines. NPCI plans to start certifying compatible terminals later this year. Once they’re certified, payment providers can build apps and services on top of that, letting merchants offer NFC tap-to-pay.

A major boost for India's digital payment ecosystem

So yeah, introducing offline UPI payments is a pretty big step. It could bring digital payments to places that have been left out and make small transactions smoother even in cities when your data stops working.

Commuters, travellers, small businesses—basically, anyone who deals with unreliable networks could benefit.

NPCI and the government have not announced when this will officially roll out. Like with any early reports, take the details with a grain of salt until there’s an official word.