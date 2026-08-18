iPhone 18 Pro set to launch in September 2026: Expected date, models and what to expect

New Delhi:

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 18 Pro lineup this September (2026), and all eyes are on whether it will introduce its first foldable iPhone. Apple has not announced the exact launch event date yet, but most sources indicate it will happen in early September (date unspecified). This time around, expect the spotlight to be on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Another big rumour is Apple’s entry into the foldable phone market. There’s talk about a foldable iPhone Ultra, though Apple’s kept the name under wraps for now. Unlike previous years, do not count on seeing the regular iPhone 18 debut alongside the Pro models in September, as they are shaking up their release strategy.

iPhone 18 Pro launch date expected in September 2026

Word is that Apple’s next big iPhone event is happening on September 9, 2026. Some sources say it might land on September 8 instead. We are still waiting for Apple to send out those official invites before marking anything in stone, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman – who usually knows his stuff – backs the September 9 prediction.

If that holds, pre-orders for the new Pro models could open as soon as September 11, probably a Friday, sticking with Apple’s usual rollout schedule.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected

This year, Apple’s expected to showcase just the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max at the September event. Instead of rolling out the entire iPhone 18 family at once, they are apparently saving the standard version for later. All attention, for now, stays on the Pro lineup.

Apple's first foldable iPhone could debut

Apple’s long-awaited foldable iPhone might finally make its debut. While details are still scarce, the device is rumoured to carry the “Ultra” name and aims to compete with existing foldables on the market. If this pans out, it’ll be the biggest shake-up to the iPhone lineup in years—and fans have been waiting a while.

iPhone 18 Pro Ships with iOS 27

Naturally, iPhone 18 Pro models will run iOS 27 out of the box. Apple announced iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, and the beta’s already live for people wanting a sneak peek. Just a quick heads up—beta versions can have their fair share of bugs and hiccups, so it’s probably not a great idea to run them on your main phone.

iPhone 18 Pro launch: What to expect

With September around the corner, expect Apple to drop more details soon. The official invite should nail down the date, and the launch event will uncover everything else—pricing, specs, and when you can actually get your hands on one. For now, September 9 looks like the best bet for Apple’s next big reveal, but keep your ears open for the official word.

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