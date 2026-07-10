5 Hidden iPhone features every Indian user must try

New Delhi:

Every time Apple rolls out a new iOS update, you hear about flashy camera upgrades and battery tweaks. But let us tell you that this is not it, and there are some of the best tools just sitting there, tucked away, waiting for people to discover them. If you have not poked around lately, here are five iPhone features that make your daily life easier and a bit more fun – especially if you are using your iPhone in India.

1. Turn your iPhone camera into an object-spotting machine

Apple’s Visual Intelligence does not just sound smart, but it actually helps you identify just about anything you point your camera at. Plants, animals, gadgets, landmarks and anything you desire. Say you spot a flower you do not recognise, or you want to figure out what breed a dog is – all you have to do is open the Camera app and point at the object. With the help of Siri along with the built-in AI, your phone will give you back some useful information instantly. It’s perfect for travelling, shopping, or just following your curiosity.

2. Use a hidden trackpad for hassle-free typing

Nobody likes fixing typos on a tiny screen. Apple hid a trackpad inside the standard keyboard, and it makes editing way less painful. Press and hold the space bar, and the keys disappear. Now your whole keyboard area doubles as a mini touchpad. Swipe your finger around to move the cursor exactly where you want. Editing that clumsy WhatsApp message or drafting an email suddenly isn’t so annoying.

3. Launch shortcuts with “Back Tap”

Here’s a feature that feels pure Apple: “Back Tap".

Just tap the back of your iPhone twice or three times (you choose), and you can trigger pretty much any shortcut – take a screenshot, lock your screen, or even open an app.

To set it up, go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap. If you find yourself repeating certain tasks all day, this trick is a game changer.

4. Instantly find words on a Safari page

Scrolling through long websites can be tedious, especially when you’re hunting for something specific. On Safari, just tap the address bar, then type the word or phrase you’re after. Matching results pop up instantly, making it way faster to jump to the info you need – no endless scrolling, no fuss.

5. Set timers straight from the control centre

If yo uare always setting timers, then maybe for cooking, workouts, or study breaks, you do not have to open the Clock app every time. Just swipe down to open the Control Centre, press and hold the Timer icon, and a slider appears. Pick your time, tap once, and you’re set. It’s quick and saves you a tonne of taps throughout the day.

Get more out of your iPhone

Apple loves adding new features with every update, but they don’t always shout about the most useful ones. Dig into these hidden tricks, and you’ll save time, get more done, and make your iPhone work smarter—not harder. No need to download extra apps or clutter up your screen—just enjoy the phone you already have.