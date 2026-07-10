Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes former brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni for Lenin; here's his reply

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has extended her best wishes to ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's brother, Akhil Akkineni, on the day of his film, Lenin's release. The actor, whose film opened to decent reviews from critics and fans, has responded to the actress by reposting her story on Instagram.

Samantha extends best wishes to Akhil Akkineni for Lenin

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a shoutout to Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film Lenin after the film's release. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram Stories, the actress wished the team well and wrote, "Wishing Lenin @akkineniakhil and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already."

Akhil reposted Samantha's story on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you so much Sam... my team and me really appreciate your wishes", followed by folded hands emojis. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKHIL AKKINENI)Akhil Akkineni responds to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

All you need to know about Lenin

Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, Lenin is an action-romance set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema. The film follows a fearless man who takes on a ruthless local leader while navigating political rivalry and family conflicts. Bhagyashri Borse stars opposite Akhil in the film.

For the unversed, Akhil, son of veteran actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, made his screen debut as a child artist in the 1995 film Sisindri. Years later, he appeared in a cameo in Manam before making his full-fledged debut with Akhil in 2015. Although the film failed to perform as expected, he returned with Hello in 2017, which received a mixed to positive response.

Akhil is the younger brother of Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha. The former couple ended their marriage in 2021 after four years together. Both have since moved on in their personal lives. Samantha is now married to Raj Nidimoru and pregnant with her first child. Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala last year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film, created by her husband Raj Nidimoru, has earned Rs 95.22 crore (net Rs 59.27 crore in India) worldwide. The film was released on June 19. The actress is currently on a maternity break and awaiting the arrival of her first baby.

Also read: Lenin opens to mixed reviews; here's what X users say about Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse's film