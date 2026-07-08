Apple iPhone Air 2 tipped to get 3500mAh battery, dual rear camera setup and A20 chip

New Delhi:

Apple is months away from the launch of the new iPhone 18 series and the most anticipated iPhone Air lineup. As per the rumours, they are gearing up for the launch of the iPhone Air 2, and it sounds like it is fixing a few weak spots from the original.

Recalling the iPhone Air, which comes with a super slim, very light device, customers were ungrumbled about the tiny battery and that lone camera on the back. Apparently, Apple paid attention.

iPhone Air 2 battery could get a boost

This time, leaks point to a bigger battery—around 3,500mAh, up from 3,149mAh. It might not sound like a huge jump, but for a phone that prides itself on being razor-thin, that extra juice really matters. People worried about battery life finally get some relief, and the Air lineup won’t lag so far behind its bulkier siblings. If you care about squeezing more hours out of your phone, that’s a real win.

Dual rear cameras tipped for iPhone Air 2

Cameras are getting an overhaul too. The original just had a single 48-megapixel shooter on the back, which felt a bit bare-bones for a “premium” iPhone. Now, the leaks suggest that the iPhone Air 2 is reportedly stepping up to a dual-camera setup: still a 48-megapixel main camera but joined by an ultra-wide lens – making photos way more versatile.

That closes the feature gap between the Air and other pricier iPhones.

Expected display and performance upgrades

The hardware bump doesn't stop there. The display is getting a slight boost to 6.55 inches and will support a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything feels fluid and fast. It reportedly packs Apple’s upcoming A20 chip, built on a 2nm process, along with advanced biometric tricks like 3D face unlock.

iPhone Air 2: Launch timeline and expected price

As the insiders say, Apple wants to launch the iPhone Air 2 with the iPhone 18 series in early 2027. For reference: last year, the first-gen Air debuted in September, starting at Rs. 1,19,900 for 256GB. Higher tiers were Rs. 1,39,900 (512GB) and Rs. 1,59,900 (1TB). That model came with the A19 Pro chip, a 6.5-inch screen, a slim 5.6mm profile, and an 18-megapixel front camera.

iPhone Air 2: What to expect

Assuming these leaks hold up, the iPhone Air 2 sounds like it’s doubling down on what people want – better battery, a modern camera setup, faster performance – all without sacrificing that signature thin-and-light feel.