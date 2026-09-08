iPhone 18 Pro Dark Cherry, Blue colours allegedly leak in video ahead of September 9 event

New Delhi:

Just a few hours remain before Apple’s big ‘Surprise and Shine’ event (scheduled for September 9), where everyone is expecting to see the latest series and flagship units – the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max hit the stage. The rumour has been escalating this year, with talk of Apple showing off its first book-style foldable, which folks are calling the iPhone Ultra.

iPhone 18 Pro Dark Cherry, Blue colours allegedly leaked

Just a day before the iPhone 18 series launch, a short video began circulating online, apparently showing off the iPhone 18 Pro retail demo units. The clip gives us a close-up look at two new colours that just about every leaker has been betting on for months: Dark Cherry (a deep red, almost burgundy shade) and a pale, almost sky blue version.

Dark Cherry iPhone 18 Pro Max spotted

You can thank the tipster @theapplehub on X (formerly known as Twitter) for this sneak peek video that popped up. The video is short, and we can see what looks like the Dark Cherry iPhone 18 Pro Max, and next to it, an iPhone 18 Pro in that new blue along with other colour options.

Both are mounted on those familiar display stands that Apple stores use, which does make them seem like legit demo units waiting for their grand debut.

The video tosses in another quick comparison—a person holding what seems like an iPhone 17 Pro Max in dark blue right next to the new Dark Cherry finish. Seeing them side by side gives you a real sense of what’s changed (or not) with Apple’s colour game this year.

Another page on X, named TechDroider shared that two units from the upcoming launch – a book-style foldable (that looks like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8) along with the Dark Cherry variant.

Sky Blue colour also tipped

As for the Sky Blue shade, the leaked 18 Pro shows off a much lighter blue than we’ve seen in previous models. That lines up nicely with earlier renders and leaks. There’s even mention of SIM tray leaks pointing to Silver, Dark Cherry, and Sky Blue as the main options, though some sources keep insisting we could see Black instead of Silver.

Are these real iPhone 18 Pro units?

Now, about whether these are the real deal: the video’s out there, but don’t bet the farm on it just yet. It offers a tempting peek, but it does not show much proof about where these units came from or if they’re actually real iPhone 18 Pros and not just some well-done prototypes. Still, with Apple’s event just around the corner, it’s pretty common for retailers to get demo units a little ahead of launch.

So, Apple’s keeping its cards close to its chest, and no official word is out yet (by the time of writing) about the new models, colours, or any new or improved feature. All we have to do is to wait for one last day till the company spills all the beans.

ALSO READ:

iPhone 18 may look very different with smaller Dynamic Island and more RAM: Expected details

Switching from iPhone to Android just got easier: Android 17 adds seamless data transfer

Thinking of buying an iPhone? Here are 5 security features that make it stand out

