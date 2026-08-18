'Shameful spectacle': DMK mouthpiece Murasoli targets Vijay over Trisha's presence at Independence Day event

Chennai:

DMK mouthpiece Murasoli has criticised actor-turned-politician Vijay over actor Trisha's presence at an official Independence Day event in Tamil Nadu, days after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin faced backlash over remarks about her. The editorial questioned Trisha being seated in the front row at the celebrations at Fort St George and her exchange of salutes with Vijay.

The criticism comes amid continued political friction between the DMK and Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Trisha was seated alongside Vijay's parents during the Independence Day programme and was seen saluting him as he hoisted the national flag and reviewed the ceremonial proceedings.

DMK targets Vijay over Trisha's presence at I-Day event

In its editorial, Murasoli criticised Vijay's conduct at the official celebration, calling it a "shameful spectacle" and questioning the propriety of having an actor seated in the front row and exchanging salutes with her.

"On Independence Day, the dignity of Chief Minister Vijay flew away in the wind. Without any shame or hesitation, he made an actress sit in the front row and exchanged repeated salutes back and forth - a sight that even those who voted for him could not digest," it said.

Trisha, dressed in a yellow saree, was seated next to Vijay's parents in the front row. She was seen saluting Vijay during the flag-hoisting ceremony and as he reviewed the ceremonial proceedings.

Her appearances alongside Vijay at official programmes have attracted attention. She had also attended his swearing-in ceremony in May, where she was seen becoming emotional.

Trisha and Vijay's friendship has been the subject of speculation and gossip, particularly amid the widely reported strain in his marriage. Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce in February 2026, weeks before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, citing mental cruelty, emotional neglect, desertion and alleged adultery as grounds for ending the marriage. She withdrew the divorce plea earlier this month.

DMK links attack to Udhayanidhi Stalin row

Against this backdrop, Trisha and Vijay's interactions at the Independence Day event have given the DMK another point of attack against the TVK leader. Murasoli said, "The man who has now become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is someone who seeks to justify such shameful and repulsive behaviour by displaying it brazenly."

The editorial also claimed that even Vijay's fans could not accept him inviting an actor to the Independence Day event and saluting her.

The latest criticism comes days after Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over comments widely interpreted as demeaning Trisha. The Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition was arrested on August 4, triggering outrage and condemnation from the ruling TVK. He was released on bail later the same day.

The DMK's latest attack on Trisha and Vijay also comes against the backdrop of comments made by former BJP leader K Annamalai at the India Today Tamil Nadu Roundtable in Chennai on Monday. Annamalai said some political parties still wanted to rely on old methods of "abusing", "pulling in a lady", and "pulling in a mother" to settle political scores.

"Some political leaders dynasts don't understand the ground has shifted," he said, in what was described as a veiled reference to Stalin Jr.

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