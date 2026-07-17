UPI payments above Rs 2000 may soon attract charges: Government mulls return of MDR

New Delhi:

If you use UPI payment for everything, then here is a big change you must be aware of, which is coming for India’s digital payment system. The government is looking at bringing back Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) fees on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000. If this goes through, merchants might end up paying as much as 0.5 per cent MDR on each big-ticket UPI payment. We will probably know for sure within the next month.

Industry groups have been pressing for more support – the current system stretches banks and payment providers pretty thin as UPI keeps growing at breakneck speed.

Small merchants get a pass

The good news for smaller shopkeepers is that the proposal would let merchants with an annual turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore skip the MDR, no matter the transaction size. This way, the new fee mostly targets bigger businesses – ones that can actually handle the extra charge – while smaller players do not get squeezed.

What exactly is MDR?

MDR, or Merchant Discount Rate, is just the fee shops and businesses pay banks or payment providers so they can accept digital money. It’s a cut from every transaction—usually a tiny piece of the total amount. This will cover various costs like processing, keeping the payment system up, settlement and running the app smoothly.

Customers generally do not see MDR directly on their bills, but businesses often factor that cost into their prices.

How many UPI transactions might this hit?

Government numbers show most UPI payments will not get caught up in the new rule. Here is the breakdown for person-to-merchant transactions:

86 per cent are Rs 500 or less

About 10 per cent run between Rs 501 and Rs 2,000

Only 4 per cent cross the Rs 2,000 mark

So, only this 4 per cent slice would actually face the new MDR charge.

Why did MDR go away before?

Back in January 2020, the government scrapped MDR on UPI and RuPay debit card payments to boost digital adoption. Before that, merchants were paying an MDR of less than 1 per cent. MDR did not vanish completely, though, as it still applies to things like:

Credit cards (about 2 per cent)

Non-RuPay debit cards (around 0.9 per cent)

Why is MDR making a comeback now?

Since MDR disappeared, the government has been pitching in a 0.15 per cent incentive for UPI transactions under Rs 2,000. But banks and payment companies say that it is not enough. The Payments Council of India (PCI) argues that this barely covers the actual costs. According to the Department of Financial Services, government support only makes up 11% of what the industry spends and covers about 14 per cent of the MDR revenue they used to get.

UPI keeps growing

UPI has reshaped how India pays. Adoption has soared along with more smartphones and better internet access. Just look at the numbers:

UPI jumped from 2 crore (20 million) transactions in FY17 to over 24 billion in FY26

Transaction value exploded from Rs 7,000 crore to nearly Rs 314 lakh crore in the same stretch

It’s now the backbone of digital payments in India.

What’s next?

No final call yet, as this is still a proposal on the table, and an official announcement is yet to happen. If the government moves forward, the MDR could give banks and providers much-needed breathing room without putting the squeeze on small businesses.