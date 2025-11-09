NPCI alert: New warning issued on 'Digital Arrest' scams: Here's what to do The NPCI has issued an advisory to help the public avoid "digital arrest" fraud, explaining exactly what steps to take if you receive such calls or messages. Anyone who receives these suspicious communications should strictly follow this guidance.

New Delhi:

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a warning in light of the increasing cases of "digital arrests". The organisation has released a new advisory, urging the public to ignore calls from unknown numbers.

Cybercriminals are currently posing as officials from the Police, CBI, Income Tax, and Customs departments. They call victims and attempt to extort them through threats of fraud. In its advisory, the NPCI has provided clear guidance on what people should do if they receive such malicious calls.

What the advisory says

In its public advisory, the NPCI noted that most scammers call people pretending to be Police or CBI officers, or other officials, and then threaten legal action. The advisory strongly recommends that such calls should be ignored and reported immediately.

The NPCI further highlighted that cybercriminals threaten legal action against the victims or a family member. It is this fear that causes most people to panic and ultimately fall prey to the scammers.

To appear genuine and mislead the public, the cybercriminals often use the official logos of these agencies. They also employ AI to create realistic background noise and office settings, making their claims more believable. Furthermore, they follow through on their threat by claiming to arrest people under the guise of these fake police or CBI operations.

What to do when targeted

The NPCI advises the public that there is no need to panic when receiving such calls, emphasising that no official agency calls individuals in this manner.

If you receive a suspicious call via WhatsApp, other social media platforms, or a text message, the NPCI suggests the following steps:

Take a screenshot of the message or platform.

Report it on the Sanchar Sathi portal.

These screenshots, recordings, and other information will be crucial when filing a formal complaint.

If you are unable to access the Sanchar Sathi app or website, you can call the helpline number 1930 to register your complaint.

The NPCI also explicitly stated in its advisory that no government agency or police force will ever ask for money or request a bank transfer over the phone. If someone is harassing you through such calls or messages, you should file a complaint.

