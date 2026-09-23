X launches Cashtag Trading Programme with Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini and Other Platforms: Benefits and use

New Delhi:

X (formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk) just rolled out its new Cashtag Partner Program in the US, taking its Cashtag feature to another level. Now, when you are scrolling through financial posts about stocks, ETFs, or cryptocurrencies, you can jump straight from an X page to an actual trading platform. For now, X is working with five major partners:

Coinbase

Gemini

Kraken

Interactive Brokers

Moomoo

How does X's Cashtag Trading feature work?

Here is how it plays out. You look up a ticker, like $BTC or $TSLA—or just tap a Cashtag in someone’s post. That brings up a page showing real-time price data and active conversations about the asset.

If the Cashtag is supported, you will see a list of participating trading platforms, plus a “Trade” button.

X does not execute the trades

Pick a platform, and you head over to their app or website. Then all you need to do is sign in or set up an account, and you’re ready to place a trade. It is important to know, though, X is not actually handling any trades itself. They are just streamlining the process, connecting you and the brokers or crypto exchanges directly. Things like which assets you can trade, eligibility rules, and account requirements still depend on the platform you pick.

Mridul Singhai, who leads product engineering at X, says the whole goal here is to make it easier to go from spotting a ticker on X to actually trading it. No more hunting around for the right platform—you just go where you want with a few clicks.

Kraken Confirms Cashtag Integration

Kraken is pretty excited to be part of the launch, too. Users who choose Kraken get routed to their app or site, where they have access to more than 2,500 assets through the exchange and Kraken’s decentralized services. That said, not every Cashtag on X automatically translates to a tradable asset on Kraken; it all depends on where you are and what you’re eligible for.

Interactive Brokers and Moomoo also join

Interactive Brokers also jumped in. If you’re a US-based trader, you can hop from a ticker page on X right over to IBKR to review securities and place orders. There’s an extra perk, too: US customers who sign up and fund a qualifying account through the Cashtag integration might snag a USD 100 credit if they meet the terms.

Moomoo’s in the mix as well, making it easy to research and trade supported stocks straight from their connected Cashtags.

US-only programme for now

At launch, this programme is just for US users. Coinbase and Gemini are also among the initial partners, though what you can trade varies from one platform to another. No one’s said yet when or if the programme’s expanding outside the US, but Kraken hints there’s more to come. For now, it’s watch-this-space.

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