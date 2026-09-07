Google adds Gemini Voice features to Gmail, Docs and Keep: What you can do with it?

New Delhi:

Google is reportedly bringing a new voice-powered Gemini AI, and it will change the way we all use Gmail, Docs and Keep. Instead of tapping away at your keyboard, you can now talk to your apps and let Gemini handle the rest. It is all about making things easier and faster; this means no more hunting for old emails or struggling to jot down scattered thoughts.

New voice feature in Gmail, Docs and Keep

Google has rolled out three tools:

Gmail Live

Docs Live

Keep Live

Sundar Pichai said that Gemini Voice features let you search Gmail, draft documents, and organise your notes just by speaking.

About Gmail Live: You just ask Gemini questions like "What's my flight info?” or “Tell me about upcoming school events”- and it digs through your inbox to find answers. That is a lifesaver if your email is stuffed with years of messages and you hate searching. About Docs Live: Docs Live turns your spoken ideas into clean and organised documents. Just tell Gemini what you are thinking – without worries about messy sentences or unclear points. Gemini has cleared it up, imports details from Gmail, Drive, Chat, or even the web (if you say so), and builds your draft. It’s like brainstorming with an assistant who actually listens and writes for you. Also, if your document needs a specific tone, Gemini can tweak it as you go. About Keep Live: This is claimed to be quick, voice-driven note-taking – reminders, lists, ideas, anything. Just say what is on your mind, and Gemini turns your thoughts into neat notes or actionable tasks. It’s great for capturing ideas when you’re on the move.

Who will get access to the Gemini Voice tool?

Gemini’s voice tools will roll out to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers. Docs Live is currently just for Pro and Ultra levels. And Google says Workspace business customers will get these features too but has not given a firm date yet.

Gemini’s updates mean you can work with Google’s apps in a more natural, conversational way. Whether you need to find info fast, write without lifting a finger, or organise your busy brain, Gemini voice tools are getting baked into how you use Gmail, Docs, and Keep every day. Google’s push to make AI a real partner in productivity is happening, and honestly, it is making the workflow feel a lot more human.

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