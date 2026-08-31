YouTube adds Amazon product tags to Shorts, Videos and livestreams: What creators need to know?

New Delhi:

YouTube is making it a little easier for creators to earn money, this time by teaming up with Amazon for its Shopping Affiliate Program. If you are a US-based creator, you can now tag Amazon products in your Shorts, longer videos, and livestreams. This means viewers can spot and shop featured products right from YouTube, no extra searching required.

This update is a win-win for gadget reviewers, fashion gurus, beauty experts—or really, anyone who is always recommending stuff on their channel. You recommend a product, your viewers can buy what you love, and you earn affiliate income without ever leaving YouTube.

Who can use YouTube's Amazon product tagging?

You have to be part of both the YouTube Partner Program and the YouTube Shopping affiliate program. Plus, your Amazon Influencer or Associates account needs to be linked to your channel. Once you’re in, just go to the YouTube Studio product picker and tag Amazon products in your videos. You can do this on Shorts, standard uploads, and even livestreams. If you want to save time, YouTube even offers an auto-tagging option that scans your recent uploads for eligible products you might want to tag. If the product isn’t listed, reach out to Creator Support—they say they’ll help.

Amazon products can be tagged in different types of content

It is all about making shopping seamless, both for you and your viewers. Viewers see something cool in your content, they click, and bam- they are on the Amazon page. You get to track clicks and estimated revenue right within YouTube Studio Analytics.

When Amazon finalises your earnings, you will get paid through your usual AdSense account. Payments run on a monthly cycle, so money earned in January shows up in your March payout.

International purchases can also generate commissions

There is even a perk for international audiences. If someone watches your video from outside the US, YouTube will try to connect them with trusted local merchants. If not, you will just see the US Amazon page or a regional alternative.

A heads up, though: If a viewer returns something they bought through your link, that commission gets pulled from your balance. If it puts you in the red, you’ll have to make that up with later earnings.

YouTube sets rules for product tagging

YouTube also expects you to follow its product tagging rules, Community Guidelines, and disclose paid promotions. For creators who already recommend products, this integration brings everything into one place, making it that much easier for viewers to go straight from your video to checkout. And yes, another stream of income never hurts.

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