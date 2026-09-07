Will Tim Cook launch iPhone 18 series on September 9? Here’s who could lead Apple’s big event

New Delhi:

Tim Cook, the former CEO of Apple, has been the face of the company’s biggest announcements for more than a decade. He always steps onto the stage with the energy and synergy of the company, always promising new premium upgrades. But this year, things seem to have shifted, as he has taken a step back from his usual responsibilities. The responsibilities have been handed over to John Ternus (on September 1), after 15 years at the top.

With Apple’s next big event on September 9, everyone is asking the same thing: Is Tim Cook going to show up, and will he be launching the new iPhone 18 Pro lineup?

Reality to hit different

If you are expecting to see Tim Cook in the audience, not centre stage. According to Bloomberg, Cook will be attending, but you will probably spot him in the VIP section rather than behind the podium. So, he will be there, but it’s John Ternus who’s likely to grab the spotlight and debut Apple’s latest gadgets. Honestly, this is a big deal—after years of watching Cook lead these launches, the September event looks like the official passing of the torch.

Do not think that Cook will disappear, though. He is staying with Apple as executive chairman, so while he is not CEO anymore, he is not leaving the company behind.

John Ternus: Up next for Apple’s biggest launch

This event is going to be huge for John Ternus. It’s his first time as CEO guiding an iPhone launch, and from what is leaked, Apple is really aiming to impress. In a memo to staff, Ternus supposedly called the upcoming event "phenomenal", and Apple’s theme—“Surprise and Shine”—has already fuelled rumours that we’ll see more than a routine iPhone upgrade.

The main Apple event is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series and, if the rumours are right, its first-ever foldable iPhone.

What’s Coming: iPhone 18 Pro Series

The big news is the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Do not look for the standard iPhone 18 just yet- it’s expected to drop later. The Pro models should get plenty of upgrades, especially for the camera. Apple looks set to add a variable-aperture main camera for better control over light, a new A20 Pro chip under the hood, fresh colour choices, and a bigger battery.

There are talks about the Dynamic Island getting a bit smaller, but overall, the design will probably stick pretty close to the iPhone 17 Pro.

But these upgrades might mean a higher price. Reports say Apple’s planning to hike US prices by around USD 100, citing increased storage costs. In India, where the iPhone 17 Pro already starts at Rs 1,34,900, that price bump could have a real impact on buyers waiting to upgrade.

The foldable iPhone: Apple’s big surprise?

Forget just sequels—Apple’s first foldable iPhone might steal the show entirely. If the leaks hold up, this device could mark Apple’s entry into the foldable phone market and might be called the iPhone Ultra. Expect a passport-style, wide internal display, Apple’s usual obsession with minimizing the crease, and a premium titanium hinge. It’s not coming cheap either; the expected price is USD 2,299 in the US, making it Apple’s priciest iPhone yet.

What else? New Apple Watches and AirPods

iPhones will not be the only thing on stage. Keep an eye out for the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, plus the new AirPods 5. Still, the spotlight’s going to be on the iPhone 18 Pro series and the foldable iPhone.

Is Cook on stage? Probably not.

If you have been waiting for Tim Cook to walk out and introduce Apple’s newest lineup, you’ll probably be disappointed. He’s expected to attend, but not as the main speaker. That job goes to Ternus, who will lead Apple’s next big moment.

So, September 9 is not just about new iPhones. It is the start of a new era for Apple launches—one where the torch truly passes to John Ternus. For fans used to Cook running the show, this event’s going to look and feel different.

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