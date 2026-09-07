Vivo OriginOS 7 with Android 17 coming September 16: New features revealed

New Delhi:

Vivo is reportedly gearing up for its annual developer conference, scheduled for September 16, and will make headlines with the launch of OriginOS 7, built on Android 17. This update looks like a big leap for Vivo, especially for anyone who prioritises both style and speed on their phone.

OriginOS 7 to bring Liquid Glass-inspired design

Regarding the visuals, the new OriginOS 7 will feature a fresh, liquid-glass-inspired design. That means more transparency, glass-like textures, animated lighting, and smoother transitions across the interface. Users can finally personalise their lock screens with new Liquid Themes, and there's a system-wide sticker hub for even more customisation. Basically, if you are into tweaking how your phone looks and moves, you will love what is coming.

Atomic Workbench aims to simplify multitasking

Now, multitasking is getting a boost too. Vivo’s introducing Atomic Workbench, a new tool meant to simplify managing multiple tasks on their candybar-style phones. Details are still under wraps, but it’s clear they’re focusing on making everyday use less of a hassle.

OriginOS 7 promises faster performance

Performance-wise, Vivo claims some impressive numbers—a faster Blue River Smooth Engine means graphics rendering could jump by 14 per cent, page switching up by 19 per cent, and apps launch 12 per cent quicker. Plus, an updated architecture should cut power consumption during heavy animation loads by about 20 per cent. If these improvements deliver in real-world scenarios, we are talking smoother visuals without draining your battery.

Storage Compression 2.0 could free up to 20GB

Storage is also getting smarter. The new Storage Compression 2.0 is designed to make more space available by switching from single-lane to parallel memory processing. Vivo says this upgrade can free up as much as 20GB on a 256GB phone. That’s huge for anyone who keeps tonnes of high-res photos, videos, or large games.

Vivo T5 could be among the early OriginOS 7 candidates

As for which phones will get OriginOS 7, the Vivo T5 stands out. It launched recently in India, sporting a huge 7,050mAh battery, top-notch waterproof ratings, a 144Hz curved display, and a horizontal camera setup. It runs OriginOS 6 now and is guaranteed three Android updates, so it’s a strong contender for this new upgrade.

OriginOS 7 Launch on September 16

On September 16, Vivo will reveal the full story on OriginOS 7. With Android 17 at its foundation, this update could seriously redefine Vivo’s software experience—offering more customisation, smoother performance, and smarter storage. If you’re a Vivo user, this is a software launch you will not want to miss.

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