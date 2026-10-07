Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi released shortly after being detained while going for protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi:

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were on Wednesday released shortly after being detained while going for protest at Jantar Mantar. Earlier in the day, both the leaders were detained by Delhi Police.

They are beating MPs, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "This is how they treat Members of Parliament who are asking simply to meet the Election Commissioner. This is how they treat us. They are beating MPs. The policemen have scratched me all over. They have thrown us to the ground. Now, we are not going to move from here. Let them crawl their forces back. I will not move from here."

Earlier in the day, buses carrying Opposition MPs to Jantar Mantar for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were stopped by security personnel at Ashoka Road. However, the buses were stopped by a multi-layered security cordon at Ashoka Road after travelling a kilometre, near the Shangri-La hotel, barely another kilometre away from the protest site.

Rahul Gandhi flanked by a large crowd

Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra got off a bus after security personnel stopped buses carrying Opposition MPs. Rahul Gandhi was later seen moving towards Jantar Mantar, flanked by a large crowd of INDIA bloc MPs, as he attempted to clear the route to the designated protest site.

Rahul Gandhi announces Jantar Mantar protest

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc would hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation, a day after their eight-hour dharna to press for a meeting with election commissioners.

The announcement from the Congress came after a solidarity lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The members of Parliament soon after boarded buses, with some of them climbing the roof carrying the tricolor, as the procession crawled from Janpath to Jantar Mantar, bringing the high-security area to a halt for the second day.

Gyanesh Kumar must resign: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that around 300 MPs had wanted to meet the Chief Election Commissioner but were not allowed to hold a protest at the Election Commission premises. He said the Opposition would now gather at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and raise its concerns.

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Commotion between INDIA bloc MPs, police; leaders allege they were beaten, stopped from protest