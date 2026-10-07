'Will not move from here': Priyanka Gandhi lies down on road near Jantar Mantar amid Oppn protest | VIDEO

New Delhi:

The Opposition's confrontation with the Election Commission intensified in Delhi on Wednesday as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with MPs of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, moved towards Jantar Mantar for another protest over their allegations of "vote chori" and their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition had decided to continue its agitation a day after staging a prolonged dharna to press for a meeting with the Election Commission. As the leaders and MPs travelled towards Jantar Mantar in buses, Delhi Police stopped them near Asoka Road.

The situation escalated when Priyanka Gandhi refused to leave the spot. She lay down on the road as a mark of protest and told reporters, "I will not move away from here. I will not move from here. This is how they treat Members of Parliament who are asking simply to meet the Election Commissioner. This is how they treat us. They are beating MPs. The Policemen have scratched me all over. They have thrown us to the ground. Now, we are not going to move from here. Let them crawl their forces back," the Wayanad MP said. The incident came amid heightened security arrangements in central Delhi as Opposition parties sought to take their campaign against the Election Commission to another stage.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

'Protest will continue until CEC resigns'

Rahul Gandhi had earlier announced that the Opposition would hold its protest at Jantar Mantar after its previous demonstration faced restrictions. "Yesterday, they said we cannot protest there, so we are taking the protest to Jantar Mantar... Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. I want 100 FIRs on me; every FIR is a medal," Gandhi told reporters.

He also stressed the unity of the Opposition, saying, "We are all here together; we are all here united, and we are all here without any egos. We will fight these guys till they are out." The Congress and its allies have intensified their campaign against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Election Commission of allowing irregularities in the electoral process. The Opposition has been repeatedly raising the allegation of "vote chori" and demanding accountability from the poll panel.

Rahul, Priyanka detained

Later, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were removed by police and were detained after they, along with other leaders, staged a sit-in at the roundabout near Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi. Gandhi and other MPs and leaders were headed in buses to the Jantar Mantar protest site after they were stopped by the police from proceeding further. Security personnel gathered in large numbers at the site and they first forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi, and put him inside a police bus after carrying him on their shoulders.

Also Read:

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others detained while going for protest at Jantar Mantar