Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released by court a day after detention

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released on Sunday, a day after they were detained by the Delhi Police before their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The trio were produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) before day 2 of the protest, and were released on condition that they would not indulge "in any activity that breaches peace and tranquillity for the next one year." According to the Delhi Police, they were placed under preventive arrest after being charged under Section 126 (Security for keeping peace) and 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

The CJP has welcomed the release of its leaders and said in a social media post that "Cockroaches never die".

The day 1 of Jantar Mantar 2.0

The CJP had earlier announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, alleging discrepancies in the nationwide SIR drive and seeking Kumar's resignation. However, the agitation failed, with Delhi Police detaining over 7,000.

Many opposition leaders, including four former Chief Ministers: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Pinarayi Vijayan (CPI-M) and Manik Sarkar (CPI-M), were among the detainees. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also one of those detained by police.

Except Dipke, Das and Ranka, everyone was released by Saturday night. Rathee, who is reported to hold a German passport, was also released, but warned against heading to Jantar Mantar and participating in the agitation.

The row over detention

The detentions were criticised by INDIA bloc leaders, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back and alleged that Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Rahul Gandhi and the opposition are trying to fuel an unrest in the capital on instructions of foreign powers.

The United Nations (UN) also took cognisance of detentions, but India described it as an "unwarranted interference" and said the world body should also pay attention to other such protests worldwide.

"As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

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