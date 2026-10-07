Commotion between INDIA bloc MPs, police; leaders allege they were beaten, stopped from protest

New Delhi:

Buses carrying Opposition MPs to Jantar Mantar for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were stopped by security personnel at Ashoka Road on Wednesday. However, the buses were stopped by a multi-layered security cordon at Ashoka Road after travelling a kilometre, near the Shangri-La hotel, barely another kilometre away from the protest site.

Rahul Gandhi flanked by a large crowd

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra got off a bus after security personnel stopped buses carrying Opposition MPs.

Rahul Gandhi was later seen moving towards Jantar Mantar, flanked by a large crowd of INDIA bloc MPs, as he attempted to clear the route to the designated protest site.

As she gets off the bus of INDIA bloc MPs, along with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Is this the way? You can see what they are doing."

INDIA bloc MPs said that the Police have stopped their bus and are not allowing their movement towards Jantar Mantar.

Women MPs lie down on the road

Later, Opposition MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other women leaders lie down on the road at Windsor Circle after police stop them from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Commotion between INDIA bloc MPs, police

Commotion broke out between INDIA bloc MPs and police personnel near Jantar Mantar as the MPs were stopped while attempting to move towards the designated protest site.

The MPs alleged that they were beaten up by the police and prevented from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar, where they were scheduled to hold a protest.

BNS 163 imposed at Jantar Mantar: Police

DCP Sachin Sharma said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was in force at Jantar Mantar and that protest marches or demonstrations were not allowed without permission. "MPs and a large number of their supporters are arriving in three buses, and we have been told that their destination is Jantar Mantar. As such, Section 163 of the BNSS is in force here…Protest marches or demonstrations are not allowed here without permission. Since all of them are MPs, we have to keep this in mind, and our behaviour towards them will be respectful and in accordance with proper protocol. We will request them to vacate the place on their own," he added.

Opposition MPs announce Jantar Mantar protest

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc would hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his removal, a day after their eight-hour dharna to press for a meeting with election commissioners.

The surprise announcement came after a solidarity lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The members of Parliament soon after boarded buses, with some of them climbing the roof carrying the tricolour, as the procession crawled from Janpath to Jantar Mantar, bringing the high-security area to a halt for the second day.

MPs of the Congress, TMC, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, IUML and some other parties were among the protesters, while Samajwadi Party MPs were not present.

'Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign'

Addressing media after having lunch with Opposition MPs at Sagar Ratna in Janpath, the Congress MP said that around 300 MPs had wanted to meet the Chief Election Commissioner but were not allowed to hold a protest at the Election Commission premises. He said the Opposition would now gather at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and raise its concerns.

"We will tell the country that, for us, Gyanesh Kumar is not the legitimate Election Commissioner of the country," Rahul Gandhi said, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Gyanesh Kumar had "destroyed the democracy" of the country.

"As I said yesterday, those who have done this are traitors to the country, and we will take action against them. I am telling you right now: Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign," he said, adding that the Opposition would take action against those it holds responsible.

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