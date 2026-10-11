'They don't let us go near the aircraft': IAF Chief says US made no official offer to sell F-35 jets to India

Jodhpur:

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has said the United States has not made any official offer to sell its fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to India. He also clarified that no final decision has been taken on Russia's proposal for the Su-57 fighter aircraft, with its possible evaluation still pending.

Singh made the remarks at a press conference on Saturday on the sidelines of the concluding ceremony of the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti-2026 in Jodhpur. The event brought together the Indian Air Force and participating foreign air forces for operational cooperation and an exchange of professional experience.

'You don't let us go near the aircraft'

Responding to a question about the F-35, Singh said India had not received any official offer from the US. He made the remark in a light-hearted tone, pointing out that Indian officials were not even being allowed close to the aircraft. "Official offer nahi aaya hai F-35 ka (We haven't received an official offer for the F-35)," Singh said, adding that he had just told the exercise commander that US personnel did not allow them to go near the aircraft, even as there was talk of selling it to India.

The IAF chief's comments indicated that, despite discussions around the possible sale of the American fifth-generation fighter, no formal proposal had reached the Indian Air Force. The US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander was also present alongside Singh during the press conference.

No final decision on Russia's Su-57 proposal

On Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, Singh said the Indian Air Force had received information that Moscow had made an offer. However, the force has not yet decided whether to evaluate the aircraft.

"We have heard that they have offered it, but no decision has been taken yet on whether we need to check it or not," he said.

Singh added that once a decision is communicated to the Air Force, it will assess how well the aircraft meets India's operational requirements.

He also noted that information about the Su-57's capabilities is available in the public domain, adding that the Air Force's understanding is currently based on open-source information.

Government decision awaited on Su-57 evaluation

Singh's remarks indicate that the process has not yet reached the stage of a formal assessment by the Indian Air Force. A decision on whether to evaluate the Russian aircraft remains pending, after which the force would examine its capabilities against its operational requirements.

The comments come as India continues to assess its future fighter aircraft needs and works towards developing its own fifth-generation fighter under its long-term push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Tarang Shakti-2026 concludes in Jodhpur

The remarks were made during the concluding ceremony of Tarang Shakti-2026 in Jodhpur. The multinational exercise brought together the Indian Air Force and air forces from seven other countries, providing a platform for operational cooperation and the exchange of professional experience.

The exercise also offered participating forces an opportunity to interact and share their expertise in a multinational setting.

(With inputs from PTI)

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