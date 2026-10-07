Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers great discount on flagship smartphones: List here

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is set to go live from tomorrow (October 8) and comes with big deals across all sorts of smartphone categories, plus bank offers, exchange bonuses, coupons, and no-cost EMI.

Before things officially start, the popular e-commerce platform is already teasing some major offers on flagship-level smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16, OnePlus Nord 6, iQOO 15R and more to name a few, which come with AI support.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price drop

One of the biggest and most-watched deals is on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the flagship smartphone that comes with an effective price of Rs 84,999 with a coupon, and it has received a huge drop from what the S25 Ultra cost at launch (Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant). Those who are looking forward to buying the device can get their hands on it with up to 9 months of no-cost EMI.

Apple iPhone 16

The next most looked-at smartphone is the iPhone 16, which is listed at Rs 71,999; this is indeed much less than the listed price, which was Rs 89,900 (with all the offers factored in).

OnePlus Nord 6

If you have got your eye on other brands, the OnePlus Nord 6 gets an additional discount, and now it is available for Rs 42,999, which is a straight Rs 10,000 drop from the launched price of Rs 52,999, and there is a credit card EMI bank benefit with no-cost EMI for 6 months.

iQOO 15R

The iQOO 15R has dropped in price to Rs 46,499 from Rs 69,999. Customers will further get a coupon benefit with it and can choose up to 3 months of no-cost EMI.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17, one of the premium flagship devices, has gone down to Rs 59,999 from the usual retail price of Rs 1,19,999. This device further comes with credit card EMI benefits and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

Deals on budget phones too

In case you are looking for a smartphone at a lower price tag, then you can explore some devices from the leading brands. To name a few, the iQOO Z11xa has dropped down to Rs 24,999 (originally from Rs 40,999) with bank and coupon benefits stacked on. The Redmi 15C 5G Prime is available at Rs 15,999, dropping down to Rs 29,999.

Extra perks this sale

Amazon is also piling on more perks during the Great Indian Festival sale. You can get exchange savings up to Rs 70,000, no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 2,944 per month, and coupons worth up to Rs 7,500 on select devices.

If someone is using an SBI debit or credit card, or if someone pays with EMI, customers could get a 10 per cent instant discount, additionally.

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