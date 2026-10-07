India Mobile Congress 2026 focusing majorly on 6G, AI, satellite communication, cybersecurity and more

New Delhi:

The 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 started today at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, where leading telecom and tech companies have participated. It is the biggest event focused on technology, which will run from October 7 to 10 and will mainly focus on futuristic technology and connectivity.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia started the event, while PM Modi will handle the formal inauguration, which will take place tomorrow (October 8). The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) are organising the event.

6G remains a key focus

The main highlight for the MWC 2026 will be 6G. Industry leaders and policymakers will be focusing on and talking about India and its position in the global 6G race, how the nation is placed in the ecosystem that needs thorough research, development of infrastructure in the nation, and large-scale testing.

There are plenty of talks about AI and machine learning too, as they have rapidly become the backbone of next-gen telecom networks.

AI, digital infrastructure and future technologies

Beyond 6G, the other highlights will be around artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and digital infrastructure. These areas will be pushing the boundaries and are critical for the future of the industry.

The event has also been a talking point for the future of telecom operators in India, along with tech companies, many startups, policymakers and international industry voices, giving people a place to connect and figure out how to make the new technologies enter the market and support the ecosystem.

Security is a big concern too, as the technology is growing and becoming part of our daily life; being safe is a primary focus.

Prime Minister Modi met with members of the GSMA Board

Ahead of the official launch, PM Modi met with members of the GSMA Board, which is being led by Jyotiraditya Scindia. PM highlighted the importance of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for building strong and modern economies. He further pointed out the leaders across the world who have been focusing on DPI, especially for Southern countries.

Satellite communication

Satellite communication is another highlight for the MWC 2026. It will be a game changer, as it will bring telecom services to far-flung or underserved spots. The industry is further testing Direct-to-Device connectivity and Non-Terrestrial Networks solutions that could finally close stubborn connectivity gaps.

Cybersecurity

With digital services growing everywhere, cyber fraud is growing, and online scams are annoying almost everyone who is using a phone. PM Modi, during his meet-up with the GSMA Board, spoke about the tech-driven ways to fight cybercrime and stressed the need to educate people about fake calls and scams.

He also clearly stated that the world needs to come together on common standards and rules to keep up with fast-changing tech. Deepfakes and AI-generated scams are rising, so spotting and stopping them will get a lot of attention.

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