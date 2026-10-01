Apple to ship iPhone Duo with 6 million foldable iPhones in 2026

New Delhi:

Apple has finally entered the foldable handset market by introducing the new iPhone Duo. They have been focusing heavily on this one, as this is their first and most high-end device. Several buzz states that it will be shaking things up, and even though the year is about to end, the tech giant’s sales window seems to be going pretty high, as speculated.

Unleashed at the Apple event this year, the new iPhone Duo’s sales will start on October 23, and pre-orders for the same will open on October 16.

Price in India

The device has been priced at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant, so it definitely aims at the most premium of all the iPhones which were launched recently.

Features

The hardware is relatively impressive: a big 7.6-inch foldable inner screen, a 5.4-inch outer display, Apple’s latest A20 Pro chip, and iOS 27.1 running the show.

As per Counterpoint Research, Apple is expected to ship around 6 million foldable iPhones this year. This indeed is a big number for a brand that launched its device in the last quarter of the year.

Counterpoint report on foldable market

Counterpoint further reported that Samsung is leading with an expected 38 per cent market share, Huawei comes in at 22 per cent, and Apple’s supply looks tight out of the gate. The report further stated that production will go up eventually, so the Duo will start being visible, but it will take time.

Overall, the Indian foldable market is on fire. Counterpoint said that over 100 million foldable handsets will be shipped worldwide by the end of 2026.

And in 2027, shipments could grow by 37 per cent, and with Apple’s Duo arrival, the whole category might witness a serious bump.

If someone thinks that Apple is just entering the trend, then they are wrong. The company has been working on launching the foldable device for a while, and it could help to turn the foldable handset into something that we see in everyone’s pocket over time.

Not just Apple, but other leading players like Samsung and Huawei are also in the game when we speak of foldables. And other brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, Honor, Google, Vivo and Oppo are also entering the foldable segment.

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