iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Which foldable phone is more powerful?

New Delhi:

Apple just dropped its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, in India with a starting price of Rs 2,99,900. If you look at Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, that one starts at a much lower Rs 1,79,999. There’s a huge gap here—about Rs 1.2 lakh. That instantly makes the Galaxy Z Fold 8 much more affordable. You can already buy the Fold 8 from Samsung’s website and retail stores, but you’ll have to wait until October to get your hands on the iPhone Duo.

iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Design

Let’s talk about the build quality and look. The iPhone Duo weighs in at a hefty 254 grams and sports a Grade 5 titanium frame and hinge. Apple also uses its Ceramic Shield 2 on the back, with their tough Ceramic Shield up front. Fold it up, and you get a 5.4-inch outer screen with Apple’s signature rounded corners.

Samsung’s Z Fold 8, on the other hand, gives you a slightly bigger 5.5-inch outer display and goes with flatter corners. It’s built with Samsung’s Armor Flex hinge and a Flex Titanium frame. The phone is also way lighter—just 201 grams. When you’re talking about portability, Samsung definitely has the edge here.

iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Display

Inside, the iPhone Duo packs a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED for the main display and a 5.4-inch OLED cover. Both do 120Hz refresh and hit up to 3,000 nits brightness—so, bright and smooth.

Samsung’s Z Fold 8 matches those specs: a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen, 120Hz refresh, and up to 3,000 nits brightness. Its cover display is just a bit larger at 5.5 inches, with the same 120Hz and brightness. In reality, both phones deliver top-tier displays, with Samsung pulling ahead just a little with that bigger outer screen.

iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Performance

Apple went all-in with its new A20 Pro chip on the iPhone Duo, built on a 2nm process. It offers up to 12GB RAM and as much as 2TB of storage. You get iOS 27 right out of the box.

Samsung fires back with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage, running Android 17. Both phones are straight-up flagship territory. Apple’s 2nm chip should push ahead in raw efficiency and speed, but Samsung gives you more RAM—a plus for heavy multitaskers.

iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Battery

Apple’s keeping quiet on the exact battery capacity. All they’re saying is the Duo can do up to 31 hours of video playback on the main screen and up to 44 hours on the cover screen.

For Samsung, you get a 4,800mAh battery, and sometimes they list 5,000mAh as the typical number, along with 45W wired and wireless charging. So, Samsung’s got the clear win when it comes to battery specs on paper, but Apple’s claimed video hours are impressive—even if it’s hard to compare directly.

iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Camera

The iPhone Duo brings a dual rear system: a 48MP Fusion main camera with 2x optical zoom and a 48MP Fusion ultrawide. Up front, there’s a 12MP Center Stage camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 answers with a triple setup—a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto with 2x optical and up to 10x digital zoom, and 10MP cameras on both inner and cover screens. On paper, Samsung’s camera setup is more versatile, especially with that dedicated telephoto. Apple’s system highlights Fusion processing and its Center Stage features, though.

iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Which Is More Powerful?

Both phones sit at the very top of the market, but they each carve their own path. The iPhone Duo wins on processor tech and offers massive 2TB storage. Samsung brings more RAM, better wired charging, and a flexible camera system into the mix. And it’s much lighter and less expensive to boot.

So, if you care most about absolute performance and you’re deep in Apple’s ecosystem, the iPhone Duo will draw you in. But if you want a foldable with big RAM, strong cameras, faster charging, and you’re watching your bottom line, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the smarter buy.

Overall, the iPhone Duo is a bold first effort—expensive, yes, but loaded with innovation. Samsung’s Fold 8 shows real polish, backed by years of experience in foldable phones. Think about what you really need—performance, price, portability, or all the bells and whistles—before you pick your next foldable.

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