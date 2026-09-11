Putin lands in New Delhi for BRICS Summit, key meeting with PM Modi and high-stakes India-Russia agenda ahead

Highlights Russian President Vladimir Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Putin and Modi are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks on Friday afternoon.

It will be Putin's first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since Ukraine war.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi in the wee hours of Friday ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which India is hosting this weekend. His arrival has set the stage for a series of high-level engagements, including a crucial bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his participation in the BRICS Business Forum. Putin was received at the airport by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. The Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as an important moment in the longstanding relationship between India and Russia. "Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS KV Singh at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Putin's first BRICS summit visit outside Russia since Ukraine war began

Putin's visit carries particular significance as it marks his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022. The two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi will formally begin on September 12. India is seeking to use its chairship to strengthen cooperation among member countries at a time when the global economic and geopolitical environment remains deeply unsettled. The summit is expected to place emphasis on building collective resilience in areas such as food and energy security, healthcare, disaster risk reduction and critical supply chains. New Delhi is also positioning BRICS as an important platform for navigating a world increasingly marked by geopolitical fragmentation.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of several major global challenges, including the economic fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the continuing crisis in West Asia, particularly the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the trade and tariff policies of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Putin-Modi meeting scheduled for September 11

Putin's first major bilateral engagement during his India visit is scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11. Trade, economic cooperation and the broader India-Russia strategic partnership are expected to feature prominently during their discussions.

According to the Kremlin, Putin will also address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11. The forum traditionally takes place ahead of the leaders' summit and provides a platform for interaction between business representatives from BRICS countries.

The Russian President is also scheduled to visit the INNOPROM exhibition with Prime Minister Modi on Friday. The exhibition has been organised jointly by the industry and trade ministries of Russia and India.

"On September 11, Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries. On the same day, the President of Russia will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, together with him, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, organised by the two countries’ ministries of industry and trade," the statement read.

What will BRICS leaders discuss on September 12?

The main programme of the 18th BRICS Summit will begin on September 12, when leaders are expected to deliberate on India's priorities during its presidency and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership among BRICS nations. India's BRICS chairship has focused on expanding international cooperation in key areas including trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and reforms of global governance institutions. The summit is expected to focus heavily on strengthening global supply chains and improving economic resilience. Discussions are also likely to cover cross-border payment systems, increased use of national currencies in trade, support for micro, small and medium enterprises, digital commerce and artificial intelligence.

Energy security and climate resilience are also expected to remain important areas of discussion. Development finance, expansion of the BRICS New Development Bank and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions are likely to feature prominently as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

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