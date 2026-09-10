Apple launches first ever foldable device, iPhone Duo with bigger display: Check prices and specs here

New Delhi:

Apple has finally taken a big leap and entered into the foldable phone game with the launch of the new iPhone Duo. It comes with a big foldable screen, a handy extra display on the outside, a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and all the new Apple Intelligence features running on a reworked iOS 27.

The Duo will be available only in the eSIM version, which means it won't have an external SIM port. And it is priced at USD 1999, which will be around Rs 2 Lakh when it comes to the Indian market. So far, there has been no information about the arrival of the device in the nation (as of the time of writing).

The handset will be available in two colour options—Night Sky and Star White—and there are four storage options:

512GB storage: USD 2,199 (Rs 2.09 lakh)

1TB storage: USD 2,599 (Rs 2.47 lakh)

2TB storage: USD 3,199 (Rs 3.04 lakh)

Pre-orders will start on October 16, and it officially goes on sale on October 23.

Main attraction: Foldable display and fresh look

The star attraction is that foldable display that opens up in a book style. You get a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR screen. Snap it closed, and there’s a 5.4-inch cover display for checking messages or whatever else you need quick access to. The main display is buttery smooth, thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate, and it can blast up to 3,000 nits of brightness—so sunlight won’t be a problem.

Apple did not just take the existing operating system, but it has upgraded iOS 27 to make good use of both displays – inner and outer.

The larger screen of Duo is said to be great for multitasking, hands-free use, or just bingeing your favourite shows, or even for photography. And of course, all the latest Apple Intelligence tricks and a smarter Siri show up here to upgrade the user experience like never before, claims Apple.

Strong build and sturdy hinges

Build-wise, the iPhone Duo goes with a book-style fold, anchored by a sturdy hinge, claims Apple. Also, it has been built with high-end materials, making it feel a little more than the other premium iPhones you have seen so far, which comes with more flexibility as well as versatility.

This indeed is a big leap for Apple, as a company, to enter the premium market of foldable devices. For years, they have been launching slimmer, faster, classic-looking iPhones, but the Duo flips just changed the whole game with the book-style foldable device.

With that 7.6-inch inner display, big storage capacity (up to 2TB!), a 120Hz refresh rate, and onboard Apple Intelligence, it could be called the boldest iPhone yet.

And by rolling out the Duo, Apple is diving headfirst into the crowded world of foldables—going toe-to-toe with all the big names, especially at the top end. It’s a whole new era for the iPhone.

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