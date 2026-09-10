Gadkari upset over delay in Mumbai-Goa highway: 'I am ashamed, will not attend inauguration'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday expressed displeasure over the delay in the work of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway. Gadkari said it was unfortunate that the highway work took 16 to 17 years to complete, and he was embarrassed. He has also indicated action against contractors and officials and made it clear that he would not attend the inauguration of the Mumbai-Goa highway.

'Highway work has been going on for a long time and many contractors have failed'

Gadkari raised the issue of the Mumbai-Goa highway during the inauguration of the six-lane elevated corridor in Parwari, Goa. He said the highway work has been going on for quite a long time and many contractors have failed.

Gadkari said his department has set many records in the world, but his goal now is to blacklist as many poorly performing contractors and suspend negligent officials as possible. According to Gadkari, the Mumbai-Goa highway is now about 90 to 95 per cent complete.

My department has had seven world records so far: Gadkari

"My department has had seven world records so far, but now I want to set another one - the record for blacklisting and debarring the most contractors and suspending the most officers in one year," he said, adding, "I will no longer tolerate negligence of any kind. I have already made it clear that I will not be attending the inauguration of the Mumbai-Goa route. I feel ashamed to inaugurate this road after so many years of delay."

He said that a meeting has been held recently, and now in October he himself will travel by road from Mumbai to Goa. During the visit, he will inspect the entire highway and see how the work has been completed.

Here's what Gadkari said about his political future

Gadkari also clarified about his political future. He said he receives offers from many states to contest elections, but he will contest from his hometown and workplace. He said he would not leave his current constituency as long as the party gave him a chance. His statement is indicative that he will contest the next Lok Sabha elections from Nagpur.

The Mumbai-Goa route from Mumbai to Goa via Konkan is extremely important for Maharashtra. But the delay in the construction of this road is unfortunate. Many contractors failed to complete the work.

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