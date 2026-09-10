Eight injured, two critical as beam launcher collapses during bridge construction in Bihar's Vaishali

Vaishali (Bihar) :

At least eight workers were injured after a concrete slab and a beam launcher collapsed at a bridge construction site in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred at the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) NH-139W four-lane highway project in the Lalganj area, being constructed under the Bharatmala scheme.

Two injured in critical condition

According to officials, a launcher being used for bridge construction suddenly collapsed, injuring several workers. The injured were immediately taken to Lalganj Referral Hospital, where six workers were treated. Two others were referred to another facility for advanced medical care due to the severity of their injuries.

"The injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment. The victims sustained minor injuries," District Magistrate Varsha Singh told PTI. "Officials are at the site, and the matter is being looked into," she said.

The accident triggered panic at the construction site, following which officials and police reached the spot. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse, while questions are being raised over compliance with safety protocols at the construction site.

Man trapped under heavy iron structure

A young man was trapped under a heavy iron structure, with his leg pinned beneath it. In an effort to provide relief, people at the scene were seen pouring water over his head while rescue efforts were underway. He was eventually freed after the machinery trapping him was cut apart.

NHAI issues statement

In a statement, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the incident occurred while a launcher was being shifted during bridge construction work on NH-139W, according to news agency PTI.

"No damage has been caused to the bridge structure in the incident," it said.

The authority added that it remained committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, ensuring worker safety at construction sites and completing projects within the stipulated timelines. It said safety standards and protocols were being 'strictly reassessed' to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"The NHAI remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, ensuring the safety of workers at the worksite, and completing the construction within the stipulated timeline. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, safety standards and protocols are being strictly reassessed," it added.

(Input: Raja Babu)

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