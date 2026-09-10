iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Duo India price revealed: Check sale date here

New Delhi:

Apple just dropped the official pricing and sale dates for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first-ever foldable, the iPhone Duo, in India. All three newly launched phones will come packed with Apple’s newest A20 Pro chipset, running on cutting-edge 2 nm tech. Pre-orders and actual sale dates are staggered, so if you are aiming for the latest, then timing will matter.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will hit the market in September, but you will have to wait until October to get your hands on the foldable Duo.

iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo: India price, variants and sale date

Here’s what the prices look like:

The iPhone 18 Pro will be priced at Rs 1,64,900 onwards.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced at Rs 1,79,900 onwards.

The iPhone Duo is way pricier, launching at Rs 2,99,900 onwards.

iPhone 18 Pro

Storage options for the iPhone 18 Pro are:

256GB storage will cost at Rs 1,64,900

512GB storage will cost at Rs 1,89,900

1TB storage will cost at Rs 2,39,900

2TB storage will cost at Rs 3,14,900

Colour and official sale date: You can pick from Deep Black, Glacier, Silver, or Burgundy. Pre-orders open September 12 at 5:30 PM, and you can actually buy it from September 18. Apple’s also throwing in a bank discount—up to Rs 7,000 off.

iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max comes in the same colors, with prices at:

256GB storage variant will cost Rs 1,79,900

512GB storage variant will cost Rs 2,04,900

1TB storage will cost Rs 2,54,900

2TB storage variant will cost Rs 3,29,900

Pre-orders run alongside the Pro, starting September 12, and sales kick off September 18. Bank discount? Same deal, up to ₹7,000.

iPhone Duo

Now, the iPhone Duo steps into ultra-premium territory. It’s Apple’s first foldable, offered in Night Sky and Star White. Storage goes up to 2TB:

256GB storage variant will Rs 2,99,900

512GB storage variant will cost Rs 3,24,900

1TB storage variant will cost Rs 3,74,900

2TB storage variant will cost Rs 4,49,900

Pre-orders for the Duo will open from October 16 at 5:30 PM, and official sales will start from October 23, and you will get Rs 7,000 bank discount.

A20 Pro chip powers the new iPhones

All these models run on the A20 Pro chipset—a 6-core CPU and 7-core GPU built on the snazzy 2nm process. Apple pairs it with the C2 modem, rolling out its latest silicon and connectivity tech across the lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro series versus iPhone Duo: When can you buy them?

If you want the new iPhones right away, the Pro and Pro Max land first on September 18. The foldable Duo comes later, starting October 23. With its pricing, the Duo is honestly squarely in Apple’s ultra-premium bracket—especially that 2TB monster at Rs 4,49,900.

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