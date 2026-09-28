Vivo X Fold 6 India launch date tipped for October 6: Check expected price, specifications and features

New Delhi:

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its latest foldable, the X Fold 6, in the Indian market. As per the leaks, the smartphone will be unleashed on October 6 and will further be the next-gen foldable smartphone which will further be shown in the China market, earlier this year, and it is set to follow up last year’s X Fold 5, which entered the Indian market in July 2025.

Tipster on X (formerly known as Twitter) claims the India event kicks off at 12 PM (noon), just days after the global debut scheduled for October 1. That means India will not have to wait long to get its hands on Vivo’s newest book-style foldable.

What to expect from the Vivo X Fold 6?

Vivo is reportedly launching two new variants for India:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage

12GB RAM and 512GB storage

On the colour front, the phone is expected to launch in two colour options- Prism Black and Nebula Teal. This is considerably a step away from the X Fold 5’s single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage in Titanium Grey option.

As for the software, the global units might ship with OriginOS 7, while the Chinese model sticks with OriginOS 6 Fold.

Specifications

The new Chinese version packs an impressive 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. The outer screen comes in at 6.51 inches, also AMOLED, and matches that 120Hz refresh rate—so you’re looking at smooth visuals inside and out.

It is built to handle a bit of roughness, too, with IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings. Under the hood, there is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chip, coupled with an ARM Mali G1-Ultra GPU. In China, top features go up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, but those numbers will likely drop for India.

Camera and battery

Now, about the cameras—Vivo is not holding back, as it comes with a triple rear setup tuned by Zeiss, starring a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto that offers up to 100x digital zoom.

You will also get two 20MP selfie camera- one on the main foldable display and another on the cover.

Battery life should not be a worry either. The X Fold 6 carries a hefty 7,000mAh battery, with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. So, you’ll spend less time plugged in.

Expected price in India?

As for the price, the Vivo X Fold 6 launched in China at CNY 7,999, which is roughly Rs 1.05 lakh- but we will have to wait for the official India pricing.

Vivo has already hinted that the X Fold 6 will roll out in select global markets, but so far, the company has not yet confirmed India’s launch date (by the time of writing). If these leaks turn out to be true, we will see more details drop as we get closer to October 6. Stay tuned.

ALSO READ: