WhatsApp may bring iPhone-like floating Navigation Bar to Android: Check what could change

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, is reportedly working on launching another update on its Android application. As per the leaks, the platform is testing a new bottom navigation bar that floats just like what you see on iPhones (rounded corners). It is about time, and this would bring the Android version a step closer to the fresh interface that Apple users got with iOS, but Android might not get the same look, since Google and Apple are using different design rules.

Could WhatsApp Android get a floating navigation bar?

According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is experimenting with the floating navigation bar in the beta for Android version 2.26.38.10. This new bar will not just sit flush at the bottom; it is going to pop out as a separate, floating element that makes navigation controls stand out more from the rest of the app. It will work with both light and dark modes, but if you stick to the light theme, you will really notice the floating effect.

Android design inspired by WhatsApp for iPhone

It was a while back, when WhatsApp rolled out a similar floating tab bar for its iOS app, which is a part of Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic. Now, Android OS users will be getting a similar kind of floating navigation vibe, though without Apple’s signature appearance.

WhatsApp Android could get more UI changes

Further reports have stated that the messaging platform is working on the Android app's face lift entirely, and the users have been asking for this feature for a while now, which will come in fresher look. Also, the floating bar might just be the first update for a while to offer a new interface for the app.

When will the new design pop up for the Indian users?

Reports state that the new feature is under development and only a few beta testers can use it now. If WhatsApp upgrades and moves ahead, they might release it for another set of beta users (which is expected to be a small group) before opening it up to everyone else.

The rollout will totally depend on what version you are running, and there is no guarantee it will make its way to the stable release just yet.

When will the new WhatsApp design arrive?

For India, the new look could hit the market in a regular app update – but only once WhatsApp decides it is ready to go mainstream.

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