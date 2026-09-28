iQOO Pad Ultra teased as gaming-focused mini tablet with 9,000mAh battery and cooling fan: Details here

New Delhi:

iQOO, a smartphone brand known for its gaming capability and strong processor, has officially teased its upcoming Pad Ultra mini tablet in the Chinese market. As per reports, several details have surfaced about its gaming-focused design. The tablet is expected to target users who are looking for a high-performance gaming tablet which comes with a compact build.

As per the latest teaser from the company, the upcoming Pad Ultra will come with a built-in cooling fan, which will be the main highlight for this tablet. Furthermore, it will feature dedicated gaming accessories which are designed to work with the upcoming tablet.

Built-in cooling fan: Plus for gamers

It was first posted on Weibo that iQOO’s Pad Ultra will be a performance-focused gaming tablet which will further support esports-level capabilities. The teaser images showcased a closer look at the tablet's internal cooling system as well.

The built-in fan on the tablet will be capable of reaching a maximum speed of 14,000rpm and delivering up to 0.94 CFM of airflow.

The compact fan assembly measures around 30 x 30 x 3.5mm, allowing it to fit inside the mini tablet.

The tablet will come with a cooling system, which could help tablet users to manage heat during extended gameplay sessions- specifically when a user is running high-graphic, live-kind-of-demanding games at high performance levels.

Gaming controller accessories revealed

Not only this, but iQoo will be launching a whole game controller accessory, which could be extended further to accommodate a tablet between its two sides.

The accessory will be measured around 209.67 x 107.76 x 60.4mm and can further extend to 211.5mm when the tablet is inserted.

iQOO has previously offered gaming accessories, including its official iQOO GamePad Game Controller, so the new accessory appears to build on the company's existing gaming ecosystem.

There is another teaser image that showcases a separate controller-style accessory for the tablet which can be attached to the bottom of the Pad Utra. This might give an elongated grips which may potentially attach magnetically or require a compatible case or mounting mechanism.

Expected specifications

As per the previous leaks, the new iQOO Pad Ultra may support an 8.8-inch OLED display that features narrow bezels. The tablet is expected to feature a distinctive square vent design housing the built-in active cooling fan.

Under the hood, the tablet is rumoured to come with a 2nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-series processor. If accurate, the chipset could make the tablet as one of the smarter and performance-focused compact tablets in its gaming segment.

It will further be backed by a large 9,000mAh battery, which could help to offset the power demands of its high-performance hardware, along with active cooling system.

Launch in India: Expected soon

So far, by the time of writing, iQOO has not spilt the beans yet, but believing the leaks, the new Pad Ultra may arrive by the festive season (November onwards). More information related to the processor, display, battery, pricing and availability of the tablet is expected to arrive on the official website of the company, as the launch comes near.

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