OpenAI launches ChatGPT Images 2.5 with Sketch, Templates and faster image generation

New Delhi:

OpenAI, the company behind the popular AI platform, has launched the new ChatGPT Images 2.5. The latest version of the AI app will come with the latest image-generation technology, which will allow users to get sharper details, richer textures, more natural lighting and even more precise editing when compared to the previous generation.

The update further comes with several new creative tools for the platform, like:

Sketch

Templates

Comments

Prompt sharing

ChatGPT Images 2.5 will be available across various platforms for use, like mobile, desktop and web, for ChatGPT Work and Codex users.

ChatGPT Images 2.5 to get faster image generation

As per the report, OpenAI stated that Image 2.5 will reduce the image generation latency by 50 per cent when compared with Images 2.0, making the platform work smarter and faster than before. The company also added that the new model will come with the capability to produce more detailed visuals along with improved consistency during image editing.

Image 2.5 model has been designed to preserve important elements when a platform user makes multiple changes to an image. This would make it easier for the platform to refine creative projects with several editing rounds, claims OpenAI.

New Sketch feature comes to ChatGPT: How will it work?

One of the biggest additions in ChatGPT is the Sketch feature, which will enable the user to draw directly on the platform and use that drawing as a reference to generate a final image. Users can access the feature by typing @sketch in the ChatGPT composer.

The tool has been brought into existence in order to help users turn rough ideas, layouts or simple drawings into more complete visual concepts.

OpenAI has also added Templates to the Images tab for ChatGPT, which is intended to make life easier. It helps to create different types of visuals like flyers and product images more easily and creatively.

Users can share image prompts

ChatGPT Images 2.5 also introduces a prompt-sharing option, which enables users to share the prompt associated with a generated image. This would enable other people to use the same instructions for creating their own versions.

This feature could help the user to make it easier for creators to share collaborate on visual projects as well as for image-generation workflows.

OpenAI introduces 2 new Image API models

Not only this, but with the new ChatGPT Images 2.5, OpenAI has come up with GPT-Image-2.5 Flare and GPT-Image-2.5 Sunburst for API users. It has been designed for fast, high-quality image generation and editing. On the other hand, the Sunburst will be aiming at workflows where greater precision is more important.

ChatGPT Images 2.5: Availability

ChatGPT Images 2.5 is now available to ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work and Codex users- who are aparently using the platform across web, desktop and mobile.

These features are further available to developers via OpenAI's API, by using the new GPT-Image-2.5 models.

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