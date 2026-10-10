'Won't restore faith in EC': Shashi Tharoor targets Centre for 'undeclared Emer-GenZ' in Delhi

Hitting out at the Centre for tightening the security across Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday claimed that an 'undeclared Emer-GenZ' has been placed in the national capital, but asserted that it would not help in restoring the faith in the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Tharoor, a Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, said the freedom of movement has been completely shackled in the capital in view of CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar. However, he underlined that Jantar Mantar is designated place to voice dissent.

He said the extreme security in Delhi has left one to ponder where "this extraordinary manpower and urgency disappear when women in our capital need protection".

Further, Tharoor criticised the government for detaining people, including CJP's founder Abhijeet Das and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and said they need to be released. He asked will the government lock down Delhi again if the agitators return on Monday.

"Our GenZ deserves better than an undeclared Emer-GenZ," he said in a long post on X. "A government confident in the fairness of its elections would welcome questions about them, whereas one that turns its capital into a fortress to avoid them only deepens the very suspicions it seeks to suppress. The government should provide answers, not lathis; expression, not repression."

"Barricades will do nothing to restore faith in the Election Commission, and the sooner it answers the public's questions, the sooner calm will be restored," he added.

Scores of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitators have been detained from Delhi, as they attempted to arrive at the Jantar Mantar for their protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. This includes CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke, and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Several political parties, including the Left bloc, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), have backed the protest. However, the Congress has maintained its distance from CJP's October 10 agitation, even as its leaders allege 'vote chori' and criticise Kumar for failing to ensure that elections are conducted fairly in India.

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