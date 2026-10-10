Saira Banu recalls Nana Patekar's memorable moment with Dilip Kumar: 'Isse bada kya award chahiye?'

Veteran actress Saira Banu has shared a touching memory involving Nana Patekar and the late Dilip Kumar, recalling a simple act of kindness that left a lasting impression on the actor. In her heartfelt social media tribute, she recounted how Dilip Kumar welcomed a rain-soaked Nana Patekar after his Best Actor win for Krantiveer, offering him a towel and a fresh shirt without making a fuss. The anecdote captures a beautiful moment of warmth and humility, reminding us that sometimes the greatest recognition comes not from an award, but from the respect and affection of someone we deeply admire.

Saira Banu shares heartfelt note

The veteran actor shared a long note on Instagram as she wrote, "The passing of Nana Patekar ji is a heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. We have lost an extraordinary artist, a performer of rare intensity, and a man whose presence on screen was as unforgettable as the person he was beyond it. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and the countless admirers who cherished his work. Today, my thoughts go back to an incident that Nana ji once shared about Dilip Sahib, a memory that has stayed with me for the profound humanity it holds."

She further wrote, "After Nana ji received the Best Actor award for Krantiveer, Dilip Sahib invited him to our home in Pali Hill. As fate would have it, it began to rain heavily on his way to meet Sahib, and by the time he arrived, he was completely drenched. When Dilip Sahib saw him standing there, soaking wet, he did not make a fuss or utter a word. He simply went inside, brought a towel, gently dried Nana ji’s head, and then brought him a fresh shirt to change into."

You will be deeply missed: Saira Banu

The veteran actor further shared, "Just imagine that moment. Here was Dilip Sahib, an institution in himself, a legend whose very presence was an honour, expressing his affection not through grand words or gestures, but through the simplest, most beautiful act of kindness. Nana ji later said something that touched my heart deeply: “Isse bada kya award chahiye ek insaan ko? And truly, what greater award can life give you than the love, warmth, and respect of someone you have admired so deeply?"

"May he be remembered not only for the extraordinary characters he brought to life, but also for the memories, emotions, and impressions he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Nana ji. You will be deeply missed," She concluded

Read the post here:

For those who don't know, the three-time National Award winner died on October 8 at age 75.

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